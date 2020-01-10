Vijay Sethupathi to play the antagonist in Allu Arjun’s next film

regional-movies

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 13:58 IST

Actor Vijay Sethupathi has been signed to play the antagonist in Allu Arjun’s next yet-untitled Telugu film with director Sukumar. In a media interaction ahead of the release of his forthcoming Telugu film, Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, Arjun revealed that Vijay Sethupathi plays the baddie in his next project.

Vijay Sethupathi started playing negative roles from Rajinikanth’s Petta. In Master, he’s rumoured to be playing a gangster who locks horns with Bigil star Vijay.

Dubbed as AA 20 and to be produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Arjun’s film is expected to go on the floors in a few weeks. It will be Arjun’s third outing with director Sukumar after Arya and Arya 2.

The makers are yet to reveal the complete cast and crew. But it has been confirmed that Rashmika Mandanna has been signed to play the leading lady.

Sukumar, whose last film Rangasthalam set new box-office records, is currently busy with the pre-production work on the project.

Arjun also has a project titled Icon in the kitty apart from a pan-India project with AR Murugadoss. If everything goes as planned, Murugadoss’s film might mark Arjun’s Bollywood debut.

Also read: Smriti Irani slams Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit: ‘She stood with those who want destruction of India’

Meanwhile, Trivikram directed Ala Vaikuntapuramlo is gearing up for release on Sunday. The film also features Tabu in a pivotal role. This appearance will mark her return to Telugu filmdom after two decades, and she’s believed to play Arjun’s mother in this family drama.

Pooja Hegde and Nivetha Pethuraj play the leading ladies. SS Thaman has composed the music while PS Vinod has cranked the camera.

There are some reports that Ala Vaikuntapuramlo is reportedly based on the Hollywood film The Invention of Lying. Written and directed by the team of Ricky Gervais and Matthew Robinson, the film revolved around the first human with the ability to lie in a world where people could only speak the truth.

Follow @htshowbiz for more