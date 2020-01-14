e-paper
Ala Vaikuntapuramlo box office: Allu Arjun film collects Rs 85 crore on first day

Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikuntapuramlo has set the box office ringing, and has made Rs 85 crore worldwide on day 1 according to the makers.

regional-movies Updated: Jan 14, 2020 16:20 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Ala Vaikuntapuramlo stars Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.
Ala Vaikuntapuramlo stars Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.
         

Actor Allu Arjun’s latest Telugu release Ala Vaikuntapuramlo has set the box office on fire with Rs 85 crore gross first day opening worldwide.

The makers released a poster on the occasion to celebrate the grand opening. Apparently, this is the biggest opening in the careers of Allu Arjun and director

Trivikram Srinivas. According to trade analyst Trinath, the film surpassed Sarileru Neekevvaru at the box office in spite of releasing a day after the release of Mahesh Babu’s film.

“Ala Vaikuntapuramlo has struck gold at the box office. Even though it release a day later than Mahesh Babu’s film, it went on to perform better at the box office, thanks to brand Trivikram and his successful combination with Allu Arjun,” Trinath said.

Ala Vaikuntapuramlo's makers issued a new poster.
Ala Vaikuntapuramlo’s makers issued a new poster.

Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, which marks the third time collaboration of Arjun and Trivikram, is the story of Bantu (played by Allu Arjun) and his efforts to please his cold-hearted father Valmiki (played by Murali Sharma).

The film opened to mostly positive word-of-mouth for its overall comical treatment and drama. The film also features Tabu in a pivotal role. This appearance marked her return to Telugu filmdom after two decades, and she plays Allu Arjun’s mother in the film. Pooja Hegde and Nivetha Pethuraj played the leading ladies. SS Thaman composed the music while PS Vinod has cranked the camera.

 Watch the trailer of Ala Vaikuntapuramlo

Also read: Tanhaji vs Chhapaak box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn’s film crosses Rs 75 cr, Deepika Padukone-starrer struggles at Rs 21.37 cr

Meanwhile, Arjun will next team up with director Sukumar. Dubbed AA 20 and to be produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Arjun’s film is expected to go on the floors in a few weeks. It will be Arjun’s third outing with director Sukumar after Arya and Arya 2.

The makers are yet to reveal the complete cast and crew. But it has been confirmed that Rashmika Mandanna has been signed to play the leading lady. Sukumar, whose last film Rangasthalam set new box office records, is currently busy with the pre-production work on the project.

Arjun also has a project titled Icon in the kitty apart from a pan-India project with AR Murugadoss. If everything goes as planned, Murugadoss’s film might mark Arjun’s Bollywood debut.

