After letter to PM Modi on lynchings, Anurag Kashyap takes on trolls

bollywood

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 16:31 IST

Ever since his name surfaced on the letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi , expressing concerns over instances of mob violence in the country, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been facing a lot of backlash from trolls on Twitter and he has been taking the time to respond to almost every tweet put out to him on the issue.

If one letter can impact them so much that they need an entire troll army to keep digging out false narratives & throw various accusations continuously at signatories to counter the truth, imagine what would happen if we start questioning every self serving action of the regime — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 28, 2019

In one his recent tweets, Anurag wrote, “I may not be talented, but I am also not dis-ilussioned. Please respond to our letter. Will accept if I am wrong, but I don’t think I am wrong. People have shared a few facts and I am trying to verify them. I apologise if I have hurt you.” He was responding to a tweet that said, “You think you are talented but you are not, you are simply a culturre-less, mannerless man. I am the real leftist, I do not have money and cannot meet you in five star hotels in Delhi or Mumbai, neither will you come to my village, else I’d have given the perfect response to your letter.”

योग्य नहीं हूँ सर पर भ्रमित भी नहीं हूँ । पत्र का जवाब आप ज़रूर दें । ग़लत हुआ तो स्वीकार करूँगा , लेकिन मुझे नहीं लगता मैं ग़लत हूँ । बाक़ी मुझे भेजे हैं लोगों ने कुछ तथ्य जिनको जाँच रहा हूँ। बाक़ी मेरी किसी बात का बुरा लगा तो क्षमा । 🙏🏼 https://t.co/C8R4YYwqxa — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 28, 2019

It all began when 49 artists and professionals wrote an open letter to the PM, asking him to institute exemplary punishment for the perpetrators of such crimes. “The lynching of Muslims, Dalits and other minorities must be stopped immediately,” the letter said.

Signatories to the letter include filmmakers Adoor Gopalkrishnan, Aparna Sen, Mani Ratnam, Shyam Benegal, Ketan Mehta, Gautam Ghose; actors Soumitra Chatterjee, Revathy Asha; author Amit Chaudhuri; historians and academics Ashis Nandy, Sumit Sarkar, Tanika Sarkar, Partha Chatterjee, Ramchandra Guha and singer Shubha Mudgal.

Also read: Angry Birds Movie 2 Hindi trailer: Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda bring their trademark humour and Babaji Ka Thullu

He is also being targeted with abusive language and he replies to them like a boss. When one user abused him and asked to “keep the lowly language” restricted to his films, Anurag wrote, “I did not know what is good language, just saw it.”

When one tweet accused him saying, “anuragkashyap72 might be hoping to get the 72 virgins with his support, In his afterlife, hence this Twitter I’d with 72,” the filmmaker was humble enough to simply reply, “That’s the year of my birth sir .”

That’s the year of my birth sir 🙏🏼 https://t.co/9x2CC50lKl — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 28, 2019

In response to the letter, 62 celebrities, including Kangana Ranaut and writer-lyricist Prasoon Joshi, shared a counter open letter slamming the earlier one.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 16:27 IST