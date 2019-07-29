Angry Birds Movie 2 Hindi trailer: Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda bring their trademark humour and Babaji Ka Thullu

hollywood

Makers of Hollywood film Angry Birds Movie 2 dropped its Hindi trailer on Monday, featuring TV stars Kapil Sharma and Kiku Sharda. What’s unmistakable is the trademark The Kapil Sharma Show brand of humour, with even Kapil’s ‘Babaji Ka Thullu’ punchline featuring in it.

In the over two minute trailer, we see Kapil (as Red) and Kiku (Leonard) prepare for another fun adventure. Peppered through the trailer are popular references to Hindi film like Uri: The Surgical Strike’s popular catch phrase, How’s The Josh and popular reality TV dance show, Super Dancer. At one point, there’s a direct reference to Kapil Sharma too.

The 2016 Hollywood film, which is based on the popular game of the same name, was a hit with Indian audience. Talking about the difference between dubbing for a film and voicing a character, Kapil had earlier said: “In the West, artists first voice for their characters, and then based on that the film is shot using graphics. Over here, we have to talk according to the graphics.”

Kapil, however, could relate to the character of Red. “He is the hero but, at times, he gets entangled in tough situations. Knowing my history, you’d agree I am Red.” Kapil’s infamous fight with comedian-actor Sunil Grover is well known.

Speaking about his experience about dubbing for Leonard, Kiku had told IANS, “When you are dubbing for a film in Hindi, things change. But, before I began dubbing, I heard how Hader (comedian-actor Bill Hader who has voice the character of Leonard in the Hollywood version) had lent his voice and built the character, and tried to match his energy. This character is interesting, and I tried to lend my style to it,” he said.

The film will open in India on August 23 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 14:40 IST