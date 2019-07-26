Angry Birds Movie 2: Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh join Kapil Sharma in dubbed Hindi version

After Kapil Sharma was confirmed to be the voice of Red in the Hindi version of Angry Birds Movie 2, his co-stars on The Kapil Sharma Show have also been roped in to be a part of the film. While Archana Puran Singh will voice the character, Zeta, Kiku Sharda will do the voice over for Leonard in the Hindi version.

The Angry Birds, based on the popular game of the same name, brings the story of Red and his friends onto the silver screen in a hilarious manner. The 2016 film was a hit at the Indian box office.

Pointing out that dubbing for a film is different than voicing a character, Kapil said: “In the West, artists first voice for their characters, and then based on that the film is shot using graphics. Over here, we have to talk according to the graphics.”

Kapil, however, could relate to the character of Red. “He is the hero but, at times, he gets entangled in tough situations. Knowing my history, you’d agree I am Red,” added the actor, who has hit the headlines many times in the past for his public outbursts.

Also read: Judgementall Hai Kya movie review: Kangana Ranaut dazzles in a film about mind games

The actor also feels Red is quite funny, just like him. “The producers expected me to scale up the humour and I have, but it’s very situational. In fact, there are times when the character’s anger will make people laugh. Although I’ll be voicing the character, they won’t see me in it,” he added.

The film will open in India on August 23 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 13:19 IST