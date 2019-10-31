Suchitra Krishnamoorthi’s cousin dies after sustaining burn injuries during Diwali

music

Actor and singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi lost her cousin Radhika after she died fighting injuries sustained during Diwali celebrations. A devastated Suchitra took to Twitter where she mourned Radhika’s death, saying she was just a few years younger to the musician and leaves “very young children behind”.

She tweeted, “Just got the horrible horrible news that my first cousin Radhika who lives in #Hyderabad died an hour ago from burns sustained during Diwali celebrations. She was a few yrs younger than me & leaves very young children behind. Gosh. oMG.”

Just got the horrible horrible news that my first cousin Radhika who lives in #Hyderabad died an hour ago from burns sustained during Diwali celebrations. She was a few yrs younger than me & leaves very young children behind. Gosh. oMG — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) October 30, 2019

While most reacted with condolences, a few on Twitter slammed her for brining in the festival’s name. “Sorry for news but don’t name it on festivals it was an accident that’s all,” tweeted one user. Another one tweeted, “Where’s the relation between Diwali celebrations and burning? You can’t put a fire accident as because of Diwali celebrations. A billion plus celebrates and why only with one family? There’s must be something wrong they did and neglects can be disastrous at any day of the year.”

Talking about her elder sister whom she lost last year, Suchita had said, “My sister practically raised me and was my best friend. She loved unconditionally and gave so much to everyone in her orbit that she would often run out of energy herself. But I never imagined that she would one day no longer be a part of my life; its unbearable to even think about.”

Earlier, it was reported that Aishwarya Rai’s manager and publicist Archana Sadanand sustained injuries after her lehenga reportedly caught fire from a diya at the Bachchans’ Diwali party. Shah Rukh Khan came to her rescue and is now being hailed as the real hero. Even Salman Khan has shared a video praising SRK. Archana was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai and is being kept in isolation in the ICU to prevent infection. She suffered 15% burns on her right leg and hands and even Shah Rukh sustained some minor burns.

