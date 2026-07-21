Emiliano Martinez contemplating moving away from international football after Argentina's World Cup loss: ‘I’m sorry'

Emiliano Martinez, the Argentine goalkeeper, has admitted he will take time to reflect on his international future following Argentina's narrow 0-1 loss to Spain in the FIFA World Cup final, suggesting retirement from national team duty is a possibility. The 33-year-old, a cornerstone of Argentina's recent success, revealed he is weighing whether "the time has come to step aside" after the heartbreaking defeat brought the Albiceleste's title defence to an end. Emiliano Martinez featured in every minute of Argentina's eight matches in the FIFA World Cup. (Getty Images via AFP)

Martinez featured in every minute of Argentina's eight matches during the tournament, registering two clean sheets while conceding eight goals. His performances once again highlighted his importance between the posts, even though Argentina fell just short of lifting another World Cup trophy.

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“I dreamt we'd win it again, I dreamt of bringing it back to Argentina and making history once more. The truth is, the pain is hard to explain. There are many things to reflect on and how to move forward, and if it's time to step aside,” Martinez wrote on Instagram.

“I'm so sorry, I truly tried my best to help my country and my teammates,” he added.