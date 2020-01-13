Sara Ali Khan shares unseen childhood picture, fans call her ‘Taimur’s female version’. See it here

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan often shares her adorable childhood pictures on her social media account and went on to post yet another unseen picture of herself from her growing up years. However, her fans can’t stop talking about her uncanny resemblance with her step-brother, Tairmu Ali Khan.

Treating her fans with an unseen picture, Sara captioned it, “Loved the sun, for many suns.” The daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and ex wife Amrita Singh is seen dressed in a frock and posing alongside a big camera. The photoshopped picture is superimposed on a picture of a sunset.

Sara, who looks adorable as a three-year-old, was compared to Taimur by many of her fans. A fan asked, “Taimuar hai ye ?” while another called her “Taimur ki behen (Taimur’s sister). One went on to call her “Taimur’s female version.”One more fan commented, “Awwww such a cutipe... genes ha.. Taimur bhi itna hi dikhta hai abhi... Sara was too kaduuu.”

Meanwhile, Taimur returned with his parents Saif and Kareena Kapoor from London. Saif just saw the release of his latest film, Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior on Friday. It opened to a good response with weekend collections of around Rs 61 crore.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with Taimur at Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sara has recently returned from her family holiday in Maldives where she was seen chilling in swimming pool, riding water scooter with mother Amrita and going underwater for deep-sea diving with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She had posted several stunning pictures of herself from the dreamy vacation on Instagram.

On the work front, she has two films in a loop this year, one of them being the comedy remake of 1995 fame Coolie No. 1 along with Varun Dhawan. Another is the untitled sequel of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal and stars Kartik Aaryan opposite her. It is scheduled to hit theatres next month on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

