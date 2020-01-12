Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan cannot take their eyes off each other. See pics

bollywood

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan could not take their eyes off each other as they posed for the paparazzi outside Maddock Films’ office on Saturday night. The two stars had a meeting before the release of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal sequel.

While Kartik wore a white shirt with a navy blue blazer, trousers and white sneakers, Sara looked resplendent in a simple white ethnic outfit and no makeup.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan ( Varinder Chawla )

The Love Aaj Kal sequel, tentatively titled Aaj Kal, will see Kartik and Sara together on the big screen for the first time and fans are super excited. In a recent interview, Kartik said that he, too, was eager to be paired with Sara ever since she expressed her desire to go on a coffee date with him on Koffee With Karan.

“Jab se Sara ne Koffee With Karan pe bola hai, tab se main wait kar raha hoon ki hum dono kab ek movie mein dikhenge. I think woh tab se apne aap mein ek curiosity hai. Bohot zyada curiosity rahi hai and I hope ki we will live up to that. (Ever since Sara Ali Khan took my name on Koffee With Karan, I am waiting for us to be seen in a film together. I think since then, there has been a lot of curiosity about our pairing and I hope we will live up to that),” he said.

He added, “The kind of fan frenzy…SarTik jo ek word create hua hai, it’s something which has never happened before the film. Ek frame mein screen pe dekhne se pehle hi yeh chalu hua hai. I love these a lot and I hope ki sablog… They won’t be disappointed! (Never has it happened before that fans created a moniker like SarTik even before seeing a pair together on screen. I love these a lot and I hope that everyone…They won’t be disappointed!)”

According to the grapevine, love blossomed between Kartik and Sara during the making of the Love Aaj Kal sequel. They were seen painting the town red together, from lunch and dinner dates to fashion shows to even picking each other up from the airport. However, reports suggest that they have now parted ways. Despite their supposed break-up, the two continue to be on friendly terms.

