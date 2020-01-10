Kartik Aaryan says he has wanted to be paired with Sara Ali Khan ever since she took his name on Koffee With Karan

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 14:21 IST

The buzz surrounding Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal sequel, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, is already sky-high, even before the title has been announced. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik opened up about romancing Sara on screen and the moniker ‘SarTik’ (an amalgamation of Sara and Kartik) that has been lovingly given to them by fans.

“Jab se Sara ne Koffee With Karan pe bola hai, tab se main wait kar raha hoon ki hum dono kab ek movie mein dikhenge. I think woh tab se apne aap mein ek curiosity hai. Bohot zyada curiosity rahi hai and I hope ki we will live up to that. (Ever since Sara Ali Khan took my name on Koffee With Karan, I am waiting for us to be seen in a film together. I think since then, there has been a lot of curiosity about our pairing and I hope we will live up to that),” he said.

Kartik added, “The kind of fan frenzy…SarTik jo ek word create hua hai, it’s something which has never happened before the film. Ek frame mein screen pe dekhne se pehle hi yeh chalu hua hai. I love these a lot and I hope ki sablog… They won’t be disappointed! (Never has it happened before that fans created a moniker like SarTik even before seeing a pair together on screen. I love these a lot and I hope that everyone…They won’t be disappointed!)”

Talking about working with Imtiaz, Kartik said that his entire thought process as an actor has changed after the film. “Jis tareeke ki woh film hai, woh bohot relatable film hai. I’m romantic at heart, toh mujhe bohot achchi lagta hai, jo Imtiaz sir ki duniya hoti hai. (The kind of film it is, it is very relatable. I am a romantic at heart and I really like the world created by Imtiaz in his films),” he said.

Speculation is rife that Kartik and Sara’s romance spilled off screen during the making of the Love Aaj Kal sequel. However, after a brief relationship, the two are said to have called it quits last year. The Love Aaj Kal sequel, tentatively titled Aaj Kal, also features Randeep Hooda. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on Valentine’s Day (February 14) this year.

