Sara Ali Khan spotted meeting Kartik Aaryan secretly in Lucknow. See pics

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 15:45 IST

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been spotted together in Lucknow, where he is currently busy filming the Pati Patni Aur Woh remake with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The two have been rumoured to be dating for months, and recently completed filming their first film together, director Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal follow-up.

The pictures show Sara, who is wearing casuals, hurriedly exiting her hotel and entering a car that is waiting for her outside. Other pictures show that Kartik is inside the car.

Sara Ali Khan spotted in Lucknow. ( Varinder Chawla )

Last week, Kartik had travelled to New Delhi, to show support for Sara as she made her ramp debut at the FDCI India Couture Week 2019. He was spotted cheering Sara on, sitting in the front row with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Prior to that, Sara had been spotted with Kartik in Lucknow, out on a food tour of the city’s famous restaurants. Kartik in a video was seen shielding her from an incoming crowd as they made their way towards their car.

The actors had taken turns to drop each other off and pick each other up from the airport as well, fuelling dating rumours that have been constant since she revealed in an appearance on Koffee with Karan that she has a crush on him.

Besides the Love Aaj Kal sequel, Sara will star with Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1, and Kartik will appear opposite Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2, and has also said to have signed a Bhool Bhulaiya sequel.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 15:45 IST