Tanhaji vs Chhapaak box office day 3: Ajay Devgn film crosses Rs 60 crore in first weekend, Deepika Padukone-starrer makes Rs 19 cr

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 09:32 IST

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, starring Ajay Devgn in the title role, recorded an impressive first weekend as it released alongside Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak last Friday. According to a report on Box Office India, the period drama showed a hike of around 30% as it earned around Rs 25-26 crore on Sunday.

This takes Tanhaji’s total weekend collections to Rs 61.65 crore. This is similar to the first weekend collections of Ajay’s 2019 film, Total Dhamaal, which had collected Rs 62.40 crore in the first three days of its release. Ajay had delivered two hits last year, with De De Pyaar De being the other one.

The report states that Tanhaji has scored very good numbers in the Mumbai circuit and good numbers in CP Berar and Nizam/Andhra.

Meanwhile, Chhapaak reportedly earned around Rs 7-7.50 crore on Sunday, taking its total earnings to around Rs 19 crore. The film had opened below expectations at Rs 4.77 crore whereas Tanhaji had opened at Rs 15.10 crore.

Sharing the two-day collection of the film, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had written on Twitter on Sunday, “Chhapaak witnesses an upward trend on Day 2, but the 2-day total is underwhelming... Decent at premium multiplexes, but unable to connect *and* collect beyond metros... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3... Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr. Total: Rs 11.67 cr. India biz.”

#Chhapaak witnesses an upward trend on Day 2, but the 2-day total is underwhelming... Decent at premium multiplexes, but unable to connect *and* collect beyond metros... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3... Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr. Total: ₹ 11.67 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 12, 2020

Deepika’s visit to JNU to show solidarity with the students post a mob attack in the university campus is being cited as one of the reasons for the film’s underwhelming opening. Earlier, film exhibitor Akshay Rathi had told Hindustan Times, “If the trends on Twitter actually have an impact at the ground level, then a lot of people would watch Chhapaak because they agree with what Deepika did, and many may not watch it as they don’t agree with what she did. Deepika is an individual and has rights in a democracy. It’s not right to call for any kind of boycott as it is unfair on the studio which has invested its money in making the film. Although Deepika is a producer but it’s the studio which has invested a bigger chunk of money and has not taken any stand. The boycott will not just affect Deepika but also the financers, distributors, the exhibitors, the vendors and many others. Its unfair to them.”

Chhapaak features Deepika as an acid-attack survivor Malti and also stars Vikrant Massey as the male lead. Tanhaji tells the heroic story of Tanaji Malusare, and stars Kajol as his wife and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Udaybhan.

