Bigg Boss 13 Weekend ka Vaar episode 30 written update January 12: Deepika Padukone greets Salman Khan with namaste, claims she learnt it from Sara Ali Khan

tv

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 23:18 IST

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone and host Salman Khan had a cooking contest on the reality show Bigg Boss 13. Deepika kept trying her best to take tips from the professional way Salman behaved throughout on Sunday’s episode.

Bigg Boss 13 Here are the top highlights from tonight’ episode:

Salman Khan greeted housemates with a reminder of their fights, asking Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma to explain their fight but they only argued. Mahira began crying during the discussion. Salman then asked housemates to decide who is more jealous between the two.

Everyone said Shehnaaz had a problem with Mahira and both the gilrs were teary eyed as they stood, receiving the coments. However, when Salman said Shehnaaz is jealous, she began crying and exclaimed she doesn’t want to stay in the house.

Rashami, Arti and Sidharth tried to make Shehnaaz understand but she kept crying and saying she wanted to leave on a respectful note but everything was ruined because of her own behavior. Shehnaaz went and sat at the main gate, yelling that she wanted to quit.

Menawhile, Salman warned Sidharth saying that Shehnaaz is in love with him “And it is a bad one, you better be careful,” he said. She is a stubborn child, he said.

On the other hand, Paras told Vishal Aditya Singh that Shehnaaz told Asim that Mahira was looking for a replacement in Vishal when Paras was outside.

Salman also asked Vishal and Madhurima to explain the slippers episode. He asked them when should Bigg boss decide what is personal and what is for the show. Vishal claimed ye pehli baar nahi hua hai (this wasn;t the first time). Madhurima was upset with the statement and asked if she hit him with slippers earlier as well. Salman scolded both of them.

He then scolded all of them saying, “This is not a film or TV show it is not scripted..Heroine ne hero ko Chantal Mara, this is a reality show. People get to see the real you.”

Sidharth tried to explain himself over pinning down Shehnaaz claiming that he just wanted to calm Shehnaaz as she had been after him for hours.

Soon, Deepika Padukone came to the Bigg Boss sets and greeted Salman with folded hands. She kept her hands folded and Salman asked her, “Amitji kab ban gai?”And she responded saying, “Sara Ali Khan se seekh rahi hu, wo aise bahut krti hai (I am learning from Sara Ali Khan, she does this a lot). ‘Love you Sara.” Deepika, along with costar Vikrant Massey and acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal were promoting their film Chhapaak on the show.

Deepika and Salman had a cooking contest where they were to prepare fruit salad and Salman flaunted some professional skills as he chopped the fruits and impressed audiences with his cooking.

Each time Sidharth went to her, trying to convince her to get back inside the house and apologise to Salman and Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz claimed she would not be able to face Salman as she disrespected him and hence would like to leave.

Salman made fun of Shehnaaz slapping Sidharth and he also asked if he needed to clean utensils or anything else. Salman then brought a cake and Siddharth went out to ask Shehnaaz to join everyone but she kept saying she did not want to join those people. However, she refused and Salman was upset and he called Sidharth back.

Follow @htshowbiz for more