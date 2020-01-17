Tanhaji vs Chhapaak box office day 7: Ajay Devgn film roars with Rs 119 cr in first week, Deepika Padukone starrer collects Rs 28 cr

bollywood

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the 100th film in Ajay Devgn’s almost three-decade-long career, has turned successful in its first week itself. The film continued to grow even during the weekdays and showed a drop of just 20% on Thursday from the opening-day collections.

According to a report on Box Office India, Tanhaji collected around Rs 11-12 crore nett on day 7 (Thursday). The first week total of the film now stands at around Rs 119.68 crore.

The report, however, added, “Despite these huge numbers, it has not actually done that well Delhi NCR, East Punjab and West Bengal but this shows how huge Maharashtra is and Mumbai circuit will probably compete with the biggest films of all time outside Bahubali - The Conclusion.”

With no major release this Friday, the film is .likely to cross the Rs 150 crore mark soon. Sharing the day-wise collections of the film, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Thursday, #Tanhaji is NOT OUT... Day 6 is higher than Day 1, 4 and 5... Terrific trending on weekdays indicates the power of solid content... Speeding towards Rs 150 cr... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 15.28 cr, Wed 16.72 cr. Total: Rs 107.68 cr. India biz”

#Tanhaji is 💯 NOT OUT... Day 6 is higher than Day 1, 4 and 5... Terrific trending on weekdays indicates the power of solid content... Speeding towards ₹ 150 cr... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 15.28 cr, Wed 16.72 cr. Total: ₹ 107.68 cr. #India biz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 16, 2020

Ajay had thanked his fans on Thursday, calling the film a ‘Bhayankar hit’. “Thanks to each and everyone for making this happen! I’m humbled & grateful for all the love, support & appreciation for #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior,” he wrote on Twitter.

Tanhaji had released alongside Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, the latter showing a further fall of around 40% on Thursday. The film collected around Rs 1.25-1.50 crore nett on day 7, taking its total to Rs 28.03 crore at the domestic box office.

While Deepika’s Jawaharlal Nehru University visit was assumed to have affected the film’s performance, film exhibitor Akshay Rathi had said social media is not the reflection of the ground level reality. “All the hype around it is on the social media. There are so many CAA and NRC supporters who have made the appeal to watch the film. If social media was a reflection of the reality, the numbers would have been something else. Any Rohit Shetty movie is slammed by the critics, but look at the numbers they do!” he told Hindustan Times.

