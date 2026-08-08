Man arrested for stabbing 49-year-old to death

Police arrested a 52-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a 49-year-old man to death outside a meditation centre in Baner after suspecting him of having an illicit relationship with a woman he allegedly loved, police said on Friday. The incident took place near the Brahma Kumaris Centre at Raykar Farmon between 11 am and 11.30 am on Thursday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident took place near the Brahma Kumaris Centre at Raykar Farmon between 11 am and 11.30 am on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Solomon Suryabhan Shendge of Sai Park near Mamata Sweet in Dighi and originally from Ahilyanagar district, was arrested by the Baner police shortly after the incident.

The deceased, Ghanshyam Krishnaji Raykar of Raykar Farm in Baner, ran a meditation centre on his land.

According to the police, Shendge was allegedly in one-sided love with a woman who had rejected his marriage proposal. He reportedly suspected that she was having an illicit relationship with Raykar, leading to repeated disputes between the two men.

Police said that, harbouring a grudge, Shendge allegedly confronted Raykar outside the meditation centre, abused and threatened him, and then attacked him with a sharp weapon. Raykar sustained grievous injuries and died in the assault.

Vijay Khilare, inspector (crime), Baner Police Station, said, “The woman was working with the deceased at the meditation centre.”

Police seized koyta allegedly used in the crime from Shendge.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s 73-year-old father, Baner police registered a case against Shendge under Sections 103(1) (murder), 352 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act.