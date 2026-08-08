Pune’s urban boom drives surge in construction clearance requests around Lohegaon Air Force Station

Rapid urbanisation in the city’s eastern suburbs is driving a sharp rise in applications seeking No Objection Certificates (NoCs) for construction around the Lohegaon Air Force Station, highlighting the growing challenge of balancing the city’s expansion with aviation safety. The Lohegaon Air Force Station, which shares airspace with the civilian operations at Pune Airport, is surrounded by fast-growing residential and commercial neighbourhoods. (HT FILE)

Data available with the Indian Air Force (IAF) shows that NoC applications rose from 1,062 in 2020 to 1,401 in 2025 — an increase of nearly 32% over five years.

Officials attributed the rise to the rapid pace of residential construction, redevelopment and infrastructure projects around the operational airbase, where every proposed structure must be vetted to ensure it does not compromise flight safety.

The Lohegaon Air Force Station, which shares airspace with the civilian operations at Pune Airport, is surrounded by fast-growing residential and commercial neighbourhoods. As redevelopment accelerates and more land is utilised for high-rise buildings, the demand for defence clearances has increased significantly.