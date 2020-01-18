Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana, Gautam Gulati, Vindu Dara Singh to enter the house

tv

To make things more quirky and spicy in the ongoing reality show, new guests will enter the Bigg Boss 13 house. While promos for Saturday’s episode show former contestants Vindu Dara Singh and Gautam Gulati, and actor Karan Singh Grover entering the house, reports suggest that Himanshi Khurana will also be visiting. Himanshi was a contestant on this season and was evicted last month. Her entry is likely to change the attitude of Asim Riaz, who has often confessed his love for her.

However, Himanshi had maintained throughout her Bigg Boss stint that she is in a relationship and cannot be anything more than friends with Asim.

Announcing he will be on Bigg Boss 13, Gautam shared his views for Shehnaaz Gill and tweeted, “#shehnaaz next level girl I swear This Epi is going to be super entertaining for all.”

#shehnaaz next level girl 🙈 I swear 👶🏼 This Epi is going to be super entertaining for all ❣️https://t.co/08GMwqUSzV — Gautam Gulati 🇮🇳 (@TheGautamGulati) January 17, 2020

In a promo video, Shehnaaz is seen going crazy as she watches one of her favourite celebs, Gautam entering the house. After Bigg Boss allows her to de-freeze, she almost attacks him with kisses and tight hugs. When Gautam reminded her of Sidharth, Shehnaaz gestured that she is ignoring him.

Vindu shared a clipping of his visit to the Bigg Boss house and wrote, “But do keep in mind that with every one wrong trait I’ve also told them good things abt them, including Asim about his rapping & body building !” He told Sidharth, “Log typhoid me kaam chor dete hain, apne to Bigg Boss ka ghar nahi chora. (People quit working when diagnosed with typhoid and you did not even leave the house!) Wonderful man, hats off!” He also told Shehnaaz that she won his heart and brings a smile on his face every time she talks. “Lekin jab aap ladte ho to maza nahi aata aur jab aap flip karte ho to kabhi kabhi flop ho jata hai. (But when you fight, I do not enjoy it. And it does not work sometimes when you flip).”

He tells Rashami Desai that he found her to be a potential winner when she entered the show but she has lost her way somewhere. Vindu then slammed Asim for fighting and stretching the fights and also told him that Sidharth is like the Himalayas and fighting him is useless.

