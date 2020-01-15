Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana reveals how Shehnaaz Gill ‘ruined’ her love life, says channel showed her as ‘villain’

tv

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 10:07 IST

Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana, who was evicted from Bigg Bosss 13 last month, has finally opened up on arch rival Shehnaaz Gil and what formed their rivalry. She also alleged that the channel airing Salman Khan’s reality show, Colors, is biased as it shows a certain sides of contestants. She has claimed to have been depicted as the villain while Shehnaaz always pushed her to the edge.

Blaming the channel for choosing and showing certain sides of contestants, Himanshi told Spotboye in an interview, “Colors showed me pushing Shehnaaz. But they didn’t show why I pushed her. I was pushed to the edge. By Shehnaaz herself. She gave me gaalis and provoked me. And that was also not shown. So, after I pushed her, it came across as if I was the villain and Shehnaaz was innocent. And even Salman sir was not ready to believe my version. In fact, he didn’t even hear me out. He said that he doesn’t want to listen to my side of the story. And, that was unfair. Shehnaaz troubled me a lot inside the house.”

Himanshi even opened up about her previous feud with Shehnaaz. “The less said how she ruined my love life before BB, the better. My boyfriend’s brother is a fun-loving person. And, Shehnaaz managed to brainwash him. She told him: Kya tumko nahin lagta ki tumhari bhi girlfriend aisi koi well-to-do honi chahiye? Nahin toh, Himanshi ka rutba family mein jyaada rahega (Don’tyou feel you should have a well-to-do girlfriend? Otherwise, Himanshi’s stature will always be more in the family). This somehow went on to create a dent between the two brothers. Till date, they’re hardly on talking terms”.

“She poisoned my boyfriend’s elder brother’s mind. She told him a lot of false things about me. The brother discussed all that with my boyfriend. This disturbed my equation with Wirk no end. And let me also tell you that it created a rift between the two brothers,” she further told the entertainment website.

“I have a boyfriend and his surname is Wirk. Dunno why everyone thinks it’s Amy Wirk. I think that happened because of one of our pictures- he dressed as a groom and I wearing a lehenga- went viral. I clarified but you know how it is on social media- negative things get more inflamed than the positive ones,” Himanshi added.

Asked if Sidharth Shukla bruised Asim Riaz and peeled off his skin during a fight and the portion was not aired, Himanshi confirmed and said, “It began when Rashami Desai expressed one day that she couldn’t cook as she was unwell. Sidharth said, ‘Lekin ladaai ke waqt toh kabhi beemar nahin hoti (But she is never unwell during fights)?’

