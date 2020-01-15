Priyanka Chopra joins Richard Madden for Russo brothers’ spy series Citadel, Nick Jonas says ‘so proud of you’

tv

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 09:06 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas will star opposite Richard Madden in the US edition of Citadel, a drama series to be produced in conjunction with programmes from several other countries.An elated Priyanka took to Twitter to announce it. Among those who congratulated her was husband and American singer Nick Jonas.

“Cannot wait to work with the talented @_richardmadden and incredible @Russo_Brothers on CITADEL... A multi-layered global franchise with interconnected local language productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It will truly be global content. More soon. @AmazonStudios @AGBOfilms,” the Baywatch star wrote.

Cannot wait to work with the talented @_richardmadden and incredible @Russo_Brothers on CITADEL... A multi-layered global franchise with interconnected local language productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It will truly be global content. More soon. @AmazonStudios @AGBOfilms pic.twitter.com/o4ADVX1QTw — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 14, 2020

Sharing a news item about the development, Nick tweeted, “So proud! Can’t wait for this. Congrats @priyankachopra.” Priyanka was all love as she responded, “Thank you baby. Love you loads! @nickjonas”

Also read: It’s Congress vs BJP as states make Chhapaak and Tanhaji tax-free

The Citadel productions from other countries will “enhance the experience of engaging with the show,” Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke said. Further details and release dates were not announced.

As per an Entertainment Weekly report, Priaynka and Richard will star in the “US ‘mothership’ edition” of the spy series, which will also feature interconnected local-language productions from India, Italy, and Mexico (the latter installment being newly announced). Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg will serve as writers and executive producers of Citadel, with Patrick Moran, Mike Larocca, and the Russos on board as executive producers, it added.

“The idea is to create a truly global, action-packed spy series,” Salke said. “It’s a totally innovative, multifaceted international approach to storytelling, and we can’t wait to tell you more as it comes together.” Local-language productions are being done in Italy and India, with another announced Tuesday in Mexico. Amazon called the U.S. version the “mothership” of the project, with production set to begin this summer.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is also said to be working on a project about elaborate Asian weddings in collaboration with Mindy Kaling.

Follow @htshowbiz for more