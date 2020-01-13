Priyanka Chopra, sister-in-law Sophie Turner have a girls’ night out at Las Vegas bachelorette party, see pic

bollywood

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 11:48 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra and sister-in-law and Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner were in Las Vegas for a bachelorette party. A picture of them posing for shutterbugs is now online.

In the picture, Priyanka and Sophie pose with a bunch of friends from their girl gang. As Priyanka is seated on the floor with two others, Sophie stands behind her with her hand against the wall for support. The neon glow of the standee next to them colours them all in shades of pink. The bachelorette party seems to be of one Helena Cassilly.

Priyanka was recently seen at the 77th Golden Globes Awards night, held on January 6. Along with her husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka made a stylish appearance at the red carpet of awards ceremony. Dressed in a pink off-shoulder ensemble, Priyanka looked no less than a diva and it was her diamond neckpiece, which grabbed the maximum attention.

On the other hand, Nick look dapper in a black suit. Sharing their pictures from the gala on Instagram, Priyanka wrote : “Golden Globes 2020.” In one of the images, the star couple can be seen walking hand in hand. The couple rang in the New Year with a beachside celebration in the company of friends. Sharing pictures, she wrote: “Grateful for family and friends that make everything better. The friends around us and the ones away from us.. you were missed! I cannot wait to start this new year with all of you in our lives..”

On the work front, Priyanka has completed shooting for Netflix film The White Tiger. Sharing the news, she had written, “Happy tired.. but so excited to have wrapped #thewhitetiger. It was such a pleasure to work with the best in the business in every department.” The film also stars Rajkummar Rao and has been directed by Ramin Bahrani. The film is based on a book of the same name by Aravind Adiga.

