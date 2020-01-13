e-paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Chef Vikas Khanna’s faith questioned after Asim Riaz feeds him, he says ‘I’m an Indian, that’s my faith’

Bigg Boss 13: Chef Vikas Khanna’s faith questioned after Asim Riaz feeds him, he says ‘I’m an Indian, that’s my faith’

Chef Vikas Khanna has hit out at the trolls who sent him rude messages after he shared a picture of Asim Riaz feeding him in the Bigg Boss house.

tv Updated: Jan 13, 2020 08:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Khanna has responded to the hate messages he received for his post on Asim Riaz.
Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Khanna has responded to the hate messages he received for his post on Asim Riaz.
         

Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna lashed out at trolls who questioned his faith after Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz fed him. The chef entered the Bigg Boss house recently to judge a cooking task and treat the winners to mouth-watering dishes cooked by him.

In an Instagram post, Vikas lauded Asim for his “humanity and humility” and slammed trolls for sending him hate messages. “We had spent hours and hours to create Michelin Style plates for the Winning team.......when everyone started eating, I was so happy to see them eat. They are living in isolation without any luxury for months, it was a satisfying moment for me to see them savour my food. Except for Asim, who served me a bite with his hands first. It was a genuine moment to thank me. When I posted this humble gesture on Insta Story, I got a lot of hate filled rude messages and questions. Even questioning my faith. I’m an Indian and that’s my faith,” he wrote.

Vikas said that during his struggling days in the US, he went hungry for days. “I have slept many days without food during my journey in America, I admire people with courage and big hearts even when they are at the receiving end. Humanity and Humility Shine even when they are silent and small,” he wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

Dear All. I was in BiggBoss house a few days back. We had spent hours and hours to create Michelin Style plates for the Winning team.......when everyone started eating, I was so happy to see them eat. They are living in isolation without any luxury for months, it was a satisfying moment for me to see them savour my food. Except for Asim, who served me a bite with his hands first. It was a genuine moment to thank me. When I posted this humble gesture on Insta Story, I got a lot of hate filled rude messages and questions. Even questioning my faith. I’m an Indian and that’s my faith. I have slept many days without food during my journey in America, I admire people with courage and big hearts even when they are at the receiving end. Humanity and Humility Shine even when they are silent and small. ❤️

A post shared by Vikas Khanna (@vikaskhannagroup) on

Earlier, Vikas had shared a picture of Asim feeding him in the Bigg Boss 13 house on his Instagram story and written that he was “humbled” by the sweet gesture. After being accused of favouring Asim and receiving of a lot of hate for the post, Vikas clarified in a series of tweets why he was moved.

 

 

“Yesterday I posted a pic on my Insta Story of #AsimRiaz feeding me cake that how that moment moved me. Many people left extremely rude comments and questions. Here is why that moment was important for me to express,” he wrote.

“When house mates are living in Bigg Boss for months without luxuries and when given a Michelin Star meal, it moved me that Asim fed me first. I’m not a part of any team, but we must honour a humbling moments in life. This gratitude is what defines us as human,” he wrote.

