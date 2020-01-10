Bigg Boss 13 day 102 written update episode 102 January 9: Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma fight over household chores, Paras intervenes

tv

Even as Bigg Boss prepared the housemates to turn into comedians, they continued their fights.

Here are the top highlights from tonight’s episode:

The episode began with Shehnaaz Gill attacking Sidharth Shukla with slippers as they fooled around in the house.

Mahira Sharma was upset and Sidharth asked her the reason but she said in an angry tone that he must not talk about her in things related to Shehnaaz. Paras Chhabra behaved as if he knew nothing and Mahira began yelling at him as well. Mahira pushed Paras after hugging him and he got upset. She yelled again and told Paras that he can throw abusive words at her and walk away, she will follow him later asking for his forgiveness. When Shehnaaz asked Sidharth what his problem was, he said, “I like you, that’s the problem.”

Later, Mahira told Paras she was upset with him as he went to Sidharth even when Mahira told Sidharth that he won’t. Paras was angry at her and told her that he was done with handling such tantrums, she kept crying. She stopped crying only after Arti asked Paras to talk to her and he went and picked her up, bringing her back to bed.

Next morning, Rashami Desai, Madhurima Tulli and Asim Riaz discussed that Shehnaaz was completely in love with Sidharth. “Inki generation ka samajh nahi ata hai, pyar kabhi bhi palti marta hai. Pyar bhi flip marta hai sala (I don’t understand this generation. Their love switches anytime. Even love flips for them),” Rashami said.

Bigg Boss then announced the Quaker Oats task and the house was divided into two teams. Team Rashami had Sidharth, Asim, Mahira and Shehnaz. Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima, Aarti Singh, and Shefali Jariwala formed Team Paras. Both teams had to prepare two dishes using Quaker oats. The teams were also given two challenges - arm wrestling between Mahira and Madhurima; and skipping competition between Asim and Vishal. The winning team would get the chance to choose the dish they wish to cook.

For the arm wrestling, Madhurima managed to defeat Mahira in a single attempt while Vishal won the skipping challenge.

To judge the housemates’ cooking skills, celebrity chef Vikas Khanna entered the house and shared his expertise with both the teams while they prepped and also announced that the winners will be treated to a delicious meal cooked by him.

When they prepared the food, Vikas kept making fun of their skills and told them they were lucky that they did not work in his restaurant. After eating, he declared Rashami’s team as the winner saying he was surprised as her team was not disciplined at all. Everyone then enjoyed an exotic meal prepared by Vikas. He asked housemates to fight less as he bid goodbye to them.

Later in the day, Bigg Boss announced the housemates had to try their hans at comedy and put up a comedy show. Titled ‘Comedy Club’ Task, the contestants had to prepare a stand-up comedy act basing it on one of their fellow housemates. The first batch of contestants to take up the challenge were Sidharth, Madhurima, Rashami, Aarti, and Vishal. Haarsh Limbachiyaa came in the house as their mentor.

After Haarsh left, Shehnaaz began yelling that no one was working ever since Bigg Boss announced that Paras, Asim and Mahira were to complete all household chores, as punishment. Sidharth brought a freshly washed cup to her and she shouted at him asking if he had begun washing utensils. Sidharth told her that he simply did not want a fight between her and Mahira so just brought the cup to her. Paras and Rashami also yelled at Shehnaaz.

Shehnaaz and Paras engaged in an ugly fight and she even abused him with cuss words and Sidharth had to intervene. She began washing all the utensils but Madhurima, Shefali walked up to her and stopped her but she yelled at all of them as well.

Soon, Mahira and Shehnaaz had a bad showdown. Paras also intervened, responding to Shehnaaz’s statements but she refused to stop. Sidharth stopped Shehnaaz while Paras asked Mahira to stay quiet. However, both refused to shut their mouths. Eventually Rashami dragged Shehnaaz out of the room and went upto Mahira to ask her shut her mouth. Sidharth told Shehnaaz, “Jo English boli tune! Teen sentence ekdum sahi!”

Soon, Comedy club task began and housemates yelled “insaan insaan” as a live audience entered the house and sat to watch and judge the housemates as comedians. Paritosh then entered the house and kickstarted the task with his smart takes on the housemates.

Paritosh joked that Anurag Kashyap is keenly watching the show, claiming that he is writing the script for Gangs of Wasseypur 3 and is only waiting for the housemates to add abusive words.

