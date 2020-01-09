Happy birthday Hrithik Roshan: 10 pics of ‘death by chocolate’ actor that’ll give you a sugar rush

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan turns 46 on Friday. Let that sink in. The star, who delivered 2019’s biggest Bollywood hit recently with War, does not look like he is just four years away from hitting a half century, and we have just the right pics to prove that.

Hrithik beat several Bollywood hunks to be crowned the year and the decade’s sexiest Asian Man. He topped UK-based Eastern Eye newspaper’s 16th edition of the world-famous list, published annually. While his fans were ecstatic about it, Hrithik said it was not relevant in ‘larger scheme of things’. “I would like to thank everyone who feels so and has voted for me. I am flattered but I also know that it is not an achievement. Just a person’s looks are not relevant in the larger scheme of things. I don’t judge people by the way they look. Similarly, I don’t judge myself either by the way I look. What is attractive in a person is his/her story, journey and the way that person has dealt with situations in his/her own life. Looking a certain way for my characters is just a part of my job, which takes a lot of effort and hard work,” Hrithik said about topping the list.

Not jut his fans but other celebs also can’t get enough of his good looks. Deepika Padukone recently said she loved seeing him in War. “Hrithik in War is like Death by Chocolate from Corner House!...Just saying,” Deepika wrote in a tweet. She also said that she and husband Ranveer Singh swooned over his great looks when they saw the film. Her dreams came true when they met at a Bollywood party before New Year and he fed her chocolate cake.

Fondly called the Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik made his acting debut in 2000 with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and since then he has been on a roll with big films such as Dhoom 2, Koi... Mil Gaya, Super 30 and Jodhaa Akbar, among others.

