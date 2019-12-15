Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday attend Rohini Iyer’s house party, see pics

bollywood

A bunch of big Bollywood stars descended at PR person and celebrity manager Rohini Iyer’s house party on Saturday, in Mumbai. Among the prominent names spotted at the bash were Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan.

Deepika walked in looking stunning in all-black while Hrithik kept it casual in a pair of black jeans and T-shirt, teamed with a light jacket. Also seen at the do were actors Anil Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Raveena Tandon, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Radhika Apte, Tabu, Taapsee Pannu, Pooja Hegde, Nushrat Bharucha and Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, writer and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, among others.

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan at Rohini Iyer’s party.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh gang - Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya - at the bash.

Yami Gautam and Tahira Kashyap pose for the camera.

Nushrat Bharucha, Pooja Hegde and Taapsee Pannu at the do.

Anil Kapoor, Karan Kapoor and Ayush Sharma at the party.

Rohini previously threw another star-studded party in November. At that bash, stars such as Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, filmmaker Ekta Kapoor, Tahira, Nushrat, Huma Qureshi, among others, were seen having a good time. Sharing a picture, Ekta had written: “Fab girls with me n mushy! Thanku @rohiniyer I have had a blast after long.”

Professionally, Deepika and Hrithik remain busy as ever. While Deepika will soon be seen in Chhapaak, her first home production, Hrthik has been basking in the success of two mega hits this year -- Super 30 and War.

In Chhapaak, Deepika plays an acid attack survivor named Malti, in a story loosely inspired by Delhi acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar.

The younger stars, Kartik and Ananya, too, are enjoying their moments under the sun. Kartik has given a number of hits in the past year-and-a-half. His hits include Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi and now, Pati Patni Aur Woh. While Ananya’s debut film Student of the Year 2 did good business and emerged a modest hit, her second film Pati Patni Aur Woh has hit the bull’s-eye.

