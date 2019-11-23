e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 23, 2019

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif party together, click selfies with Kriti Sanon and Tahira Kashyap. See pics

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif were seen together as they partied on Friday night in Mumbai.

bollywood Updated: Nov 23, 2019 15:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra with other Bollywood celebs.
Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra with other Bollywood celebs.
         

Actor Priyanka Chopra partied with her Bollywood friends on Friday night in Mumbai. Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor shared a selfie from celebrity manager Rohini Iyer’s party on Saturday afternoon and it featured some of the most glamourous faces of Bollywood.

The photo shows Priyanka smiling for a picture with Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Huma Qureshi, Nushrat Barucha, Ekta and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap. “Fab girls with me n mushy! Thanku @rohiniyer I have had a blast after long,” she captioned her post. Actor Huma Qureshi also shared a picture from the party.

 

 

Priyanka turned up for the party in a yellow co-ordinated set of top and pants. Katrina was seen in a short black dress. See their pictures here:

Katrina and Priyanka have never worked together. However, Katrina was brought in to star opposite Salman Khan in this year’s Bharat after Priyanka backed out of the project. Katrina had said that she, and not Priyanka, was always producer Atul Agnihotri’s first choice for the film.“Atul has always been very supportive and really wanted me to do the film. And in the end, that’s what happened. Yes, Salman and I share great chemistry, but when I walked onto this set, I was very clear that the script demanded a different kind of dynamics between us and I had to maintain it,” she said in an interview in April.

Also read: Vaani Kapoor’s top with Ram written on it attracts trolls, police complaint

Priyanka is in India to shoot for her next film, an adaptation of Booker Prize-winning book The White Tiger, with Rajkummar Rao. The film will be helmed by Ramin Bahrani. It follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from being a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city. Netflix is producing The White Tiger in association with Mukul Deora.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Together in this fight with Pawar sahib: Uddhav after Ajit dashes Sena hopes
Together in this fight with Pawar sahib: Uddhav after Ajit dashes Sena hopes
BJP-led govt formation in Maharashtra was in the works for a long time
BJP-led govt formation in Maharashtra was in the works for a long time
‘Will form Maharashtra govt with Sena, NCP’: Cong after Ajit Pawar’s stunner
‘Will form Maharashtra govt with Sena, NCP’: Cong after Ajit Pawar’s stunner
Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM, NCP’s Ajit Pawar his deputy
Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM, NCP’s Ajit Pawar his deputy
BJP got donations from company accused of terror funding: Congress
BJP got donations from company accused of terror funding: Congress
Wore makeup, jewellery for videos at night: Girl tortured at Nithyananda ashram
Wore makeup, jewellery for videos at night: Girl tortured at Nithyananda ashram
Tendulkar reveals interesting story about historic 2001 Test vs Australia
Tendulkar reveals interesting story about historic 2001 Test vs Australia
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News