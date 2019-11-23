Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif party together, click selfies with Kriti Sanon and Tahira Kashyap. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 15:08 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra partied with her Bollywood friends on Friday night in Mumbai. Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor shared a selfie from celebrity manager Rohini Iyer’s party on Saturday afternoon and it featured some of the most glamourous faces of Bollywood.

The photo shows Priyanka smiling for a picture with Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Huma Qureshi, Nushrat Barucha, Ekta and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap. “Fab girls with me n mushy! Thanku @rohiniyer I have had a blast after long,” she captioned her post. Actor Huma Qureshi also shared a picture from the party.

Priyanka turned up for the party in a yellow co-ordinated set of top and pants. Katrina was seen in a short black dress. See their pictures here:

Katrina and Priyanka have never worked together. However, Katrina was brought in to star opposite Salman Khan in this year’s Bharat after Priyanka backed out of the project. Katrina had said that she, and not Priyanka, was always producer Atul Agnihotri’s first choice for the film.“Atul has always been very supportive and really wanted me to do the film. And in the end, that’s what happened. Yes, Salman and I share great chemistry, but when I walked onto this set, I was very clear that the script demanded a different kind of dynamics between us and I had to maintain it,” she said in an interview in April.

Priyanka is in India to shoot for her next film, an adaptation of Booker Prize-winning book The White Tiger, with Rajkummar Rao. The film will be helmed by Ramin Bahrani. It follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from being a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city. Netflix is producing The White Tiger in association with Mukul Deora.

