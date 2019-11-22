Priyanka Chopra takes to the steering wheel in Mumbai, fans ask her ‘how does right hand driving feel?’ See pic

bollywood

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 18:43 IST

Priyanka Chopra is in India and is making the most of her time. The actor went on a drive in the city and shared a picture from her ride on Instagram.

Sharing a picture of herself, she wrote, “Drivers ed.. #thewhitetiger #stickshiftlife... it’s on.. @chanchal_dsouza.” The actor is seen focusing on the road and has her back to the camera. She is in a floral chiffon top with matching shades.

The fans of the actor cheered her for taking to the steering wheel and driving by herself for work. A fan wrote, “You can do it.” Another commented, “My girl is so intelligent.” One more user wrote, “Right hand driving.. how does it feel.”

Priyanka is currently filming for her Netflix film, The White Tiger. She recently drew a comparison of her shooting preparations between the American show Quantico and The White Tiger by sharing a collage on Instagram.

In the first picture, Priyanka is seen in a knee-length black slit dress, holding a paper in her hand which indicated that she was shooting for Quantico. The second picture is a close selfie wherein she is seen holding a pen and doing homework for The White Tiger. She captioned the images: “Then and now... Same but different. #homework #prepday #rehearsals #throwback #quantico #thewhitetiger”.

The White Tiger is a film adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s prize-winning novel of the same name. The film will be helmed by Ramin Bahrani. It follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from being a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city. Netflix is producing it in association with Mukul Deora. It also stars Rajkummar Rao.

Also read: Out of Love review: Rasika Dugal is stunning in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s nail-biting remake of Doctor Foster

Priyanka was recently in Delhi for the shoot of the Netflix film and shared a picture of herself as she struggled with the recent air pollution that hit the city hard. She captioned it, “Shoot days for #thewhitetiger. It’s so hard to shoot here right now that I can’t even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions. We r blessed with air purifiers and masks. Pray for the homeless. Be safe everyone. #airpollution #delhipollution #weneedsolutions #righttobreathe.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more