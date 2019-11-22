Out of Love review: Rasika Dugal is stunning in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s nail-biting remake of Doctor Foster

tv

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 12:05 IST

Out of Love

Cast: Rasika Dugal, Purab Kohli, Soni Razdan

Creator: Tigmanshu Dhulia, Aijaz Khan

What hurts more than infidelity when a marriage goes wrong? It is the refusal to accept the transgression.

Rasika Dugal, as Dr Meera Kapoor, draws us in as she delves into the deep and dark emotions of betrayal, heartbreak, bitterness, jealousy and revenge in Out of Love – all tied up neatly as a suspense and served cold as a murder mystery.

Out of Love is all those meaningless words of consolation we have mumbled to a wronged woman who is bearing the philandering ways of her husband without a word for the sake of her children. It is all we have always wanted the Indian heroine to do – to return the favour ruthlessly. However, as we walk alongside Meera and see her unravel, it is not without pain and frustration.

Out of Love is a BBC production of its original series Doctor Foster for Hotstar. But unlike such efforts earlier (here’s looking at you The Office), Out of Love adapts to the Indian setting. So, while being a remake, the characters, their nuances and the story all feel rooted in our reality.

Out of Love is set in the lush green meadows of Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, away from the hustle and bustle of the metro life with parties as the only release from the humdrum. While the calm hilly town might appear like a veritable paradise from outside, the beauty hems you in. Director Tigmanshu Dhulia makes you feel claustrophobic in all that perfection – a parallel to the central character’s life.

Her world is so fragile that one distraction brings it down. The financially secure doctor who believed she had a perfect life finds out that her husband is cheating on her with a much younger woman in their social circle. The love marriage crumbles bit by bit amid the cornucopia of lies created by her husband Akarsh (Purab Kohli), who refuses to understand that one cannot love two women equally at the same time.

Rasika Dugal in a still from Out of Love.

Meera’s silence is deafening as Akarsh makes love to her and confesses ‘I love you’ in her ear. She plans her moves carefully without dropping nary a hint, setting up the chessboard in this game of deception.

Tigmanshu never falters while delivering what the original series promised. However, if you have watched Doctor Foster, it is unsettling to see the story following the original scene by scene and actors giving takes expression by expression. You long to see what more a talent like Radhika or Tigmanshu could bring to the table but the opportunity is wasted as the makers choose to give us an exact replica of the award-winning series.

A scene needs mention when Rasika throws away happy family pictures on realising her husband’s lie but goes on to fix it all over again, minutes later. How much strength it takes for a woman to fix all that she has broken leaves you speechless. Radhika as Meera discovers her own strength amid her struggle. The series realises Rasika’s complete character arc as her soul turns grey and she becomes the woman she hated. How she crosses the line comes as a surprise, but is it worth it?

Purab Kohli as Akarsh in a still from Out of Love.

Soni Razdan deserves a special mention as she does her bit to play Akarsh’s honest mother who refuses to take her son’s side and plays the ideal mother-in-law.

Also read: Kalki Koechlin: ‘I don’t want to throw my baby into the media, I am not going to hide it in a cupboard either’

Original or not, the series emerges as one of Rasika’s best works till date and is a far cry from Tigmanshu’s rooted crime dramas. It’s a must watch, solely for the piece of perfection the story is.

A little originality wouldn’t hurt if the makers plan to come up with more seasons to unravel the good doctor’s story further. It’s evident the series has been solely made to cash in on the fantastic script for the Indian audience.

Author tweets @ruchik87

Follow @htshowbiz for more