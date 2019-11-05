Out of Love trailer: Rasika Dugal, Purab Kohli’s heartbreaking love story is poisoned by infidelity. Watch

tv

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 13:11 IST

Rasika Dugal and Purab Kohli have united for a new web show, Out of Love and look convincing as a married couple in the trailer. It revolves around a happy marriage, marred by infidelity and heartbreak. But will a loving wife forgive, forget or fight against her husband, remains the question.

Rasika plays Dr Meera Kapoor, a doting wife and caring doctor, who has a perfect life until she discovers her husband Akarsh Kapor’s extramarital affair. The trailer looks like an emotional rollercoaster ride with Rasika’s character battling her inner fears to decide her line of action against a cheating husband after she catches him red-handed.

Out of Love is an official adaptation of the award winning BBC series, Doctor Foster. Produced by BBC Studios and Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Aijaz Khan, it depicts the emotional and psychological dilemma that erupts from complex relationships. It will be streaming on Hotstar VIP from November 22.

Calling infidelity a common phenomenon, Rasika told PTI in an interview, “The story examines the nuances of a relationship that has seen infidelity and its effect on the individuals involved. Infidelity is a fairly common occurrence in society but very often not spoken about. It was an experience for me to try and understand the grief and humiliation that Meera would be feeling while she tries to find her way with strength and dignity.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla thrown out of the house for hurting Mahira Sharma in new leaked promo

Rasika has featured in quite a few web shows recently such as Delhi Crime, Made In Heaven, Mirzapur and Humorously Yours to name a few. The actor says she enjoys working on diverse projects that the digital medium offers.

She said, “It is exciting to see the different genres that audiences want to watch. The response to a show like Mirzapur last year and to Delhi Crime earlier this year was so encouraging and a proof that good content is the new formula. I am enjoying the abundance and variety of work on the web.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more