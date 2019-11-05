Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla thrown out of the house for hurting Mahira Sharma in new leaked promo

tv

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 11:44 IST

A new leaked promo of Bigg Boss 13 has surfaced online and shows Sidharth Shukla being thrown out of the house for hurting Mahira Sharma during a task. Sidharth has always been under the scanner for his aggressive attitude towards women in the house but it seems the makers have finally taken a call on his participation in the show.

The promo shows the Bigg Boss contestants being actively involved in a new captaincy task, which requires them to throw bags into a truck. Most of them are seen running around to catch hold of bags and flinging them towards their teammates. It is during the task that Sidharth is seen pushing Mahira. She falls to the ground and hurts her head. Paras Chhabra is seen coming to her rescue in the video.

The video later shows all the contestants seated in the living area when Bigg Boss announces that Sidharth is being evicted immediately for his behaviour with other contestants during the captaincy task. Soon after the news of his exit surfaced online, #WeSupportSidShukla started trending on Twitter. Many of his fans are of the opinion that the actor has not been evicted but sent to the Secret Room.

However, Twitter remained divided over his suspected eviction from the show. A viewer wrote against him on Twitter, “SidharthShukla makes it impossible to watch the show. He acts so bad with the people of other team even when it’s a normal conversation. Why such sauteli maa traits?? I really like it how he is with his friends but with #MahiraSharma , he is a little too much.”

Another viewer came out in his support and tweeted, “Hello @BiggBoss ShehnaazGill ne jo jor se itna bada box Asim Riaz ko mara vo nahi dikha apko sirf Sidharth Shukla Ki china jhapti dikhi.. Karna h to fair karo na ye biasness kyu? (Hello Bigg Boss, you did not see Shehnaaz Gill throwing a big box at Asim Riaz but you saw Sidharth Shukla’s aggression. Be fair, why be biased?).”

Earlier, Sidharth had pushed Mahira during the Snakes and Ladders task a few weeks ago. Sidharth was also at loggerheads with Rashami Desai who was evicted during the latest Weekend Ka Waar episode.

