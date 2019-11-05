e-paper
Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019

Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh saves Asim Riaz from nominations, viewers say he is the real mastermind of the season

Bigg Boss 13: The viewers are impressed with Asim Riaz who claimed to have identified Shehnaaz Gill’s real strategy and hailed him as the real mastermind of the season.

tv Updated: Nov 05, 2019 10:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Asim Riaz has claimed to have understood Shehnaaz Gill’s real game plan in the Bigg Boss house.
Asim Riaz has claimed to have understood Shehnaaz Gill’s real game plan in the Bigg Boss house.
         

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill seem to emerge as the real masterminds on the show. While Shehnaaz has switched sides in the house, Asim claims to have discovered her true game plan.

During the last episode, Arti Singh, being the captain of the house, was given the power to save one of the nominated contestants. She chose to save Asim from the nominations. While their fans hailed their friendship in the Bigg Boss house, many were of the opinion that Asim could have saved himself and she could have saved Sidharth Shukla instead.

 

Asim was seen telling Sidharth Shukla on Monday’s episode how Shehnaaz Gill is no innocent girl and is playing her own game. Shehnaaz sided with friend-turned-foe-turned-friend Paras Chhabra and was seen discussing her strategy with him. Asim learns of her strategy and discusses about her behaviour and her patterns with Sidharth.

The viewers were impressed with how Asim was one of the first contestants to have understood Shehnaaz’s real game. He told Sidharth that Shehnaaz was trying to play safe by targeting them.

 

 

 

A fan called Asim “the mastermind of this season,” while another said, “This is #AsimRiaz....Decode kr dia pure khel ko love d Game...” One viewer commented, “Finally ! Asim realized this thank god ! Earlier I liked shenaaz ! But I came to know her true colours at the time of fake eviction ! She didn’t even hugged Asim when he was leaving ! She is using everyone even paras ! #AsimRiaz #BiggBoss13.” Another wrote, “Bang on asim finally undersood this fake girl the way shw cried for shefali not fr him who stood fr her evrytime finally atlast he saw her real face #AsimRiaz we love u nd keep gng nd winning.”

Also read: Milind Soman drops hottest picture on 54th birthday, fans say ‘If you will have Madame Tussauds statue, it should be this one’

Shehnaaz Gill showed a different side of herself when she her rival Himanshi Khurana entered the house this weekend. The latter accused her of insulting her parents and wants Shehnaaz to apologise to them on the show. Both of them were seen telling their sides of the story to their respective groups in the house during the last episode.

