Bigg Boss 13 preview, November 4: Himanshi Khurana reveals Shehnaaz Gill insulted her parents, nominates her

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 15:39 IST

Bigg Boss 13 has had a fresh start with entry of new contestants and exit of more than half of the old lot. However, the original contestants of the season are yet to come to terms with the change in dynamics in the house.

A new promo shows Himanshi Khurana opening up on what led to a bitter rift between her and Shehnaaz Gill. The latter has been worried every since Himanshi’s entry in the house. The promo shows Himanshi telling other housemates how she had once helped Shehnaaz but in turn, the actor-singer had made fun of her and insulted her parents on live television.

Arti Singh was declared the first captain of the house in the last Weekend Ka Waar episode for being named the most undeserving candidate to have survived on the show. Now a new promo of the show gives a glimpse into the first nomination task of this week. As per the rules of the task, each unsafe contestant is seen standing in a garbage bin. A contestant can dump garbage in another contestant’s bin while giving an explanation for making such a choice.

The promo shows Shefali Jariwala nominating Shehnaaz by dumping garbage in her bin. Himanshi also nominates Shehnaaz during the task. Paras Chhabra, however, nominates Himanshi and asks her to sort out her issues with Shehnaaz.

The new contestant Arhaan Khan accuses Sidharth Shukla of practising groupism in the house and nominates him. Asim Riaz nominates Arhaan.

Meanwhile, Hindustani Bhau, who was among the new wild card entries on the show, is having a good time on the show. He seems to be entertaining the housemates with his jokes and mimicry. However, Shehnaaz is seen nominating him during the above task while declaring that she is the biggest entertainer of the house and will continue to remain one.

