Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar written updates: Shehnaaz wants peace but Himanshi wants her to apologise to her parents on national TV

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 00:19 IST

The second day of Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 13 brought a tonne of fresh new drama inside the house. From wild card contestants’ arrival to all the crazy new rivalries it has sprouted, there is a lot that needs to be explored.

Here are the five biggest highlights from the show:

1. Shehnaaz and Himanshi’s showdown (almost)

As was expected, Himanshi Khurana’s arrival caused a lot of chaos inside the house. As soon as Shehnaaz laid her eyes on her, you knew things were about to get messy. However, in good spirits, Shehnaaz did try to meet with Himanshi but the latter ignored her.

On feeling slighted, Shehnaaz began crying even as her friends tried to ask her what was wrong. She told them a little about their rivalry and controversy, leaving out the part about her insulting her parents through her videos. She cried, screamed, flailed her arms around and even hit herself. It was a whole show worthy of the Razzies.

But upon Sidharth Shukla’s insistence, Shehnaaz decided to give their truce another try. They met in the bathroom once again where the contestants tried to make things right between them. Himanshi said she did not know who Shehnaaz was so the others introduced Shehnaaz on her behalf. Shehnaaz did, however, said that she knew Himanshi.

2. Himanshi has a condition for Shehnaaz

In the final moments of the show, Bigg Boss asked contestants to choose their least favourite contestant. Shehnaaz picked Himanshi for ignoring her and saying that she doesn’t know her. Himanshi, however, picked Arhaan and not Shehnaaz because she didn’t want to address their feud just yet.

But afterwards, Shehnaaz again approached Himanshi to make peace and apologise. Himanshi said that while she accepted the apology, she had made her mother a promise that she would not interact with Shehnaaz on the show. Later, Himanshi said to the camera that she would forgive her if she apologised to her parents on national television.

3. Shefali’s easy entry into the house

Shefali Jariwala’s entry on the show was a lot less explosive. You could even say that all the parties behaved far more maturely than one would have expected. On Saturday’s episode, Shefali confirmed that her and Sidharth Shukla did share a ‘special’ friendship a long time ago. But the two had a sweet, albeit awkward reunion on the show.

They met with a hug and asked after each other. However, Shehnaaz saw this and gave Sidharth a hug as well (The two appear to have grown close over the days). Shehnaaz and Shefali also shared a warm hug and the former said she loves watching the latter on the show.

4. Salman’s honest take on Sooryavanshi

Guest Ayushmann Khurrana asked Salman Khan if he has ever known if the film would be a flop on the first day of shoot itself. Salman replied ‘Many times.’ Specifically, he took Sooryvanshi’s name. Ayushmann said he loved the film and even talked about a particular hilarious scene from the film. However, Salman poked fun at himself. “Chaati pe kaale baal, sar pe blonde (Dark hair on my chair and blonde hair on my head),” he joked on stage about his character.

5. Arti becomes first captain

After everyone was done naming their least favourite contestant, Arti Singh emerged as the loser. However, Bigg Boss turned the tables on every one and proclaimed that Arti has been chosen as the captain of the house.

As the perks of her captaincy, Arti was given a private, beautiful new room, access to the private toilet, freedom from chores and complete immunity from nominations this week.

