Nashik pothole deaths: CM directs officials to fix roads, penalise contractors

Mumbai: Following public outrage over five recent deaths in Nashik allegedly linked to poor road conditions and potholes, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday pulled up officials and contractors responsible for road maintenance and directed the administration to stop giving excuses and instead provide concrete solutions to citizens. CM Devendra Fadnavis (Hindustan Times)

During a meeting to review preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, scheduled to commence on October 31, Fadnavis instructed officials to step out of their offices and engage directly with the public. A casual approach would not be tolerated, he said.

The chief minister also ordered officials to impose penalties on contractors responsible for poor road work and ensure they are not awarded future contracts.

The state government is executing infrastructure and development projects worth around ₹34,732 crore in preparation for the Kumbh Mela. Opposition parties have accused the government of negligence and corruption in the infrastructure projects being undertaken in Nashik, which serves as the gateway to north Maharashtra.

“Do not give people excuses; instead come out with solutions. Every department must recognise its responsibility and ensure that it is fulfilled,” Fadnavis was quoted telling officials during the meeting.

Referring to recent deaths allegedly linked to potholes and poor roads, the chief minister said, “Impose penalties on those responsible for pothole repairs and ensure that such contractors are not awarded further work. Officers should not remain confined to their offices; they must step out, engage with citizens, and understand their concerns firsthand.”

Fadnavis also reminded officials that the Kumbh Mela was approaching rapidly and they needed to work with greater seriousness. If citizens remained dissatisfied despite the massive expenditure on development projects, the administration must introspect and identify where it was falling short, he said.

Leaders from the ruling Mahayuti coalition have also criticised the deteriorating condition of roads in Nashik. NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who represents the Yeola assembly constituency in Nashik district, said, “It is true that Nashik has a large number of potholes and the situation is quite serious.” But he declined to comment further on the issue, saying it would not be appropriate.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, who is on a two-day visit to Nashik, alleged that corruption was responsible for the poor state of roads.

“Those associated with these works are only concerned about their commission from development projects,” Thackeray told reporters in Nashik.