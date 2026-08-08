Beyond bookshelves: Six in 10 LU students now use Tagore Library on smartphones

More than six in every 10 users of Lucknow University’s Tagore Library now access its digital collections through smartphones, reflecting a shift in the way students study and conduct research. University data from the past two years shows the library’s remote access facility has become a daily academic tool, with research scholars driving the highest number of e-resource downloads and demand for scientific and legal databases remaining strong. The Tagore Library in Lucknow University (Sourced)

According to usage statistics, 2,482 users, or over 63%, accessed the remote library portal through mobile devices, compared to 1,454 users (36.9%) who used the web application, indicating that students increasingly prefer accessing academic content on the go.

Research scholars accounted for nearly 70% of all e-resource downloads, recording 35,588 downloads during the period. They were followed by undergraduate students with 9,356 downloads, faculty members with 8,197 downloads and postgraduate students with 2,690 downloads.

Among academic disciplines, the faculty of law emerged as the most active user of the remote access facility with 6,117 login sessions. Bachelor of Science (BSc) students recorded 4,600 sessions, followed by Master of Arts (MA) scholars with 3,740, MBA students with 3,508 and Master of Science (MSc) students with 3,092 sessions. A user session is counted when a user remains logged in for at least 15 minutes.

The growing dependence on digital resources was also reflected in the popularity of academic databases. ScienceDirect recorded the highest engagement with 8,368 user sessions, followed by SCC Online with 7,164 sessions. Springer registered 4,742 sessions, Wiley 3,912 and Taylor & Francis 3,427 sessions, indicating strong demand for scientific, technical and legal literature.

The shift towards digital learning has complemented, rather than replaced, the university’s physical library infrastructure. According to the Cyber Library Students Usage Report for 2025, the facility registered 94,382 student visits across its three laboratories. Undergraduate students accounted for the highest footfall in Lab A with 45,629 visits, while postgraduate students logged 25,324 visits in Lab B. Research scholars recorded 23,429 visits in Lab C.

“The statistics show how Tagore Library’s hybrid digital framework is successfully supporting teaching, learning and research activities both within and beyond the physical limits of the campus. We are trying to create a research environment across the faculties in the university and the library’s remote logins are a testament to the same,” said vice-chancellor Prof. JP Saini.