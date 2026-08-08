Two murder accused killed in police encounter in Karnal

According to the police, the accused opened fire on police personnel, prompting retaliatory firing from them. Around 25 shots were fired from both sides, police said.

The deceased were identified as Birbal alias Veer, a resident of Matarwa Khedi in Kaithal and Harsh Kumar alias Harsu from Kala Majra village of Karnal.

Two accused wanted in connection with the murder of 28-year-old Biru Valmiki who was shot dead by two bike-borne men on Hansi road, were killed in an encounter with police in Karnal.

Karnal Range IG Ashok Kumar, SP Narender Bijrania along with teams from the CIA and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), reached the spot.

Both sustained gunshot injuries and were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Dr Mithilesh Yadav, SMO incharge, trauma center at district civil hospital, said, “Two people with firearm injuries were brought to our hospital by police from Gogripur. We examined them, but there were no recordable vital signs. An ECG was performed, which showed a flat line, following which both were declared dead. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.”

IG Kumar said that on Wednesday evening, two bike-borne men shot Biru dead on Hansi road. Afterward, the SP constituted special police teams, including the CIA, to search for the accused.

“On the night of August 06, the police received confidential information that both accused involved in the murder were heading towards Karnal, armed with illegal weapons. Acting on this information, a joint team of CIA-1 and CIA-2 had set up a blockade near Gagsina village (Munak Road) and the Ghogripur canal bridge,” IG Kumar added.

“The police team signaled the two accused, who were riding a motorcycle, to stop; however, they attempted to evade the police and flee. When the police team pursued them, the accused opened fire on the officers. The police team repeatedly warned the accused to surrender, but they continued firing. Exercising the right to self-defense and acting in accordance with the law, the police returned fire, injuring both accused. They were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment, where doctors declared them dead,” the IG said in a statement.

Police said two illegal pistols, cartridges, and empty casings have been recovered from the scene and a case was registered at Madhuban police station under the Arms Act and BNS.

Biru’s murder prompted widespread protests by the community and family members, who refused consent for autopsy on Thursday. The protestors also blocked a major road, demanding action and early arrest of the accused.

However, after the encounter and a meeting with SDM Devender Sharma regarding their other demands, the family decided to conduct the last rites after an autopsy. The post-mortem report or its details were not shared by the health department till the writing of this report.

A huge crowd marched from the morgue to the cremation ground with Biru’s body in an ambulance, amid slogan-chanting.

Police suspected the murder to be a fallout of a social media rivalry.

Biru’s father Tony Valmiki, meanwhile, said that they decided to marry their son earlier this year to keep him away from criminal activities and urged parents to keep their children away from crime.