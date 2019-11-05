e-paper
Milind Soman drops hottest picture on 54th birthday, fans say ‘If you will have Madame Tussauds statue, it should be this one’

Milind Soman celebrated his 54th birthday on Monday and continues to inspire millions with his fitness. His wife Ankita Konwar shared a glimpse of his birthday celebrations on Instagram.

bollywood Updated: Nov 05, 2019 08:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Milind Soman turned 54 on Monday.
Actor Milind Soman turned 54 on Monday and celebrated the big day in style. The Bajirao Mastani actor posted a literally hot throwback selfie of himself on Instagram from his dip in a hot water spring in Iceland.

Milind posted the picture with the caption, “Happy Birthday to me ! #54.” Many of his fans and friends couldn’t admire his fitness enough and hailed him in the comments section. While Bipasha Basu and Sanjay Suri shared sweet birthday wishes for him, Anusha Dandekar wrote, “Happy Birthdaaaaay! I think we all need to start running to catch up to your youth! Have the best year yet Milinnnnnnnd!”

 

A fan asked him to “keep pushing the limits and being such an inspiration,” whereas another wrote, “I be dying Happy 16th actually.” One more fan suggested, “If you will have @madametussauds statue it should be this one. Happy Birthday #evergreen.”

Milind’s wife Ankita Konwar shared a glimpse of his carrot theme birthday cake on Instagram. She wished him by sharing several throwback pictures from their various vacations along with a poem. She also posted a picture from their run on his special day and captioned it, “16k with my birthday boy today.”

Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar shared a glimpse of his birthday celebrations in her Instagram stories.
She wrote with one of their candid pictures, “Your touch writes the stories of midnights, As your heartbeat listens to mine, They sing a melody of an ancient time! Your voice, my love, brings the joy of an early morning chant from a faraway shrine, Lost deep amidst the trees, running along the wild streams of mind! Those honey brown eyes of your’s, sings enchanting lullabies, And that kiss of love that bids sorrows goodbye. I know that I know love, because I know you, Ever so deep, ever so calm, Love that’s engraved in forever! Happy birthday my forever love. #theultrahusband #togetherforever #love #birthdaytime.”

Milind replied to her note saying, “So beautiful..stay happy with me,” to which she replied, “forever.”

Milind and Ankita had recently celebrated Halloween by dressing up as Joker and Harley Quinn. Milind had shared their spooky snap on Instagram with the caption, “Be whoever you want to be, whoever you really are, show the world your true colours without fear, and love will find you. Happy Halloween !!!”

