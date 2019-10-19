e-paper
Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar are raising the temperature in Iceland. See vacation pics

Milind Soman and his wife, Ankita Konwar, are vacationing in Iceland. Check out their pictures here.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are posting pictures from Iceland.
Model, actor, and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman is vacationing in Iceland with his wife, Ankita Konwar. And they’re both sharing pictures from their holiday on Instagram.

On Friday, Milind, who tied the knot with Ankita in 2018, took to Instagram to share a new picture from the vacation, which shows the couple gazing into each other’s eyes, posing inside a hot spring. He wrote in the caption, “In the incredible #bluelagoon in #iceland, where the temperature outside is a supercold 3 degrees and the amazing milky blue water is a warm and delicious 30 degrees celsius.” The picture has been ‘liked’ over 50000 times, and fans left hundreds of comments under it.

 

“Wow! I would have expected the water to be freezing cold...” one person wrote. “Yin & Yang,” wrote another. A few days ago, Milind had shared several pictures of himself, at various stunning locations in Iceland. He’d shared images of himself doing the handstand, gazing at the sunset, standing atop a rock, and had captioned it, “Trekking along the spectacular cliffs and beaches of southern iceland.. the best way to see a country is on foot, and sometimes on your head. always look for the opportunity to #keepmoving !!!”

 

 

Blue lagoon was an incredible experience! It is a geothermal spa in southwestern Iceland. This lagoon is man made but the water in there is a byproduct from the nearby geothermal power plant. The milky blue shade of the water is due to its high silica content. The silica forms soft white mud on the bottom of the lake which is supposed to be very good for your skin. The water is also rich in salts and algae which makes the lagoon even better!! So if you’re in #iceland or have a few hours of layover (since it’s really close to the airport), I would highly recommend you to check this place out 😊 #notanad . . #bluelagoon #iceland #lovefortravel #instatravel #instamood #wednesdaywisdom #fitgirl #indiangirl 📸 the lovely @timonphotos

Meanwhile, Ankita has been posting pictures too. One picture, which shows Milind giving her a piggyback ride, was captioned, “Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.” Another picture shows Ankitaat the same hot spring as before and she recommended others to experience it for themselves. She wrote, “Blue lagoon was an incredible experience! It is a geothermal spa in southwestern Iceland. This lagoon is man made but the water in there is a byproduct from the nearby geothermal power plant. The milky blue shade of the water is due to its high silica content. The silica forms soft white mud on the bottom of the lake which is supposed to be very good for your skin. The water is also rich in salts and algae which makes the lagoon even better!! So if you’re in #iceland or have a few hours of layover (since it’s really close to the airport), I would highly recommend you to check this place out.”

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 17:23 IST

