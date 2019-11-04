e-paper
Salman Khan makes grand entry as Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai on day 1 of shoot, teases theme song. Watch video

Salman Khan has shared a video of his grand entry as Radhe, as filming commences on his new project, due to release on Eid 2020.

bollywood Updated: Nov 04, 2019 19:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Salman Khan will next be seen in Dabangg 3 in December.
         

Actor Salman Khan has shared a short video announcing the first day of filming on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, his upcoming film, directed by Prabhudheva. Radhe was a last-minute announcement by Salman, who slotted it into a vacant Eid spot, after the previously announced Inshallah was shelved. Radhe will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Laxxmi Bomb on Eid, 2020.

The half-a-minute video shows Salman making an ‘entry’ as the titular Radhe, as bombastic theme music plays in the background and a bunch of people cheer his arrival. Salman can be seen putting on a jacket as he walks in slow-motion. “Radhe Eid 2020. Day 1,” the actor wrote alongside the video.

 

Previously, Salman had shared a picture from the ‘mahurat shot’ of the film, revealing co-stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. Salman had announced Radhe in October, answering fans’ questions about what his plans post Dabangg 3 were. Sharing a couple of posters for the film, he wrote on Twitter, “Aap he ne poocha tha ‘Dabangg 3’ ke baad kya? What and when? Yeh lo answer.”

Also read: Salman Khan begins Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai shoot, co-stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff join him on sets. See pic

Refuting rumours that Radhe is connected to either Tere Naam or Wanted -- two films in which the actor has played characters named Radhe -- Salman had said at a press event, “The name Radhe was actually in Tere Naam and then after we used it in Wanted. But this is a completely different film. It has got nothing to do with Wanted. If we go in that format, toh yeh Wanted ka baap hai.”

Before Radhe, Salman will appear in Dabangg 3 in December. The third instalment of the hit action franchise will serve as the origin story of the Robin Hood cop, Chulbul Pandey.

