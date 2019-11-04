Salman Khan makes grand entry as Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai on day 1 of shoot, teases theme song. Watch video

bollywood

Actor Salman Khan has shared a short video announcing the first day of filming on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, his upcoming film, directed by Prabhudheva. Radhe was a last-minute announcement by Salman, who slotted it into a vacant Eid spot, after the previously announced Inshallah was shelved. Radhe will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Laxxmi Bomb on Eid, 2020.

The half-a-minute video shows Salman making an ‘entry’ as the titular Radhe, as bombastic theme music plays in the background and a bunch of people cheer his arrival. Salman can be seen putting on a jacket as he walks in slow-motion. “Radhe Eid 2020. Day 1,” the actor wrote alongside the video.

Previously, Salman had shared a picture from the ‘mahurat shot’ of the film, revealing co-stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. Salman had announced Radhe in October, answering fans’ questions about what his plans post Dabangg 3 were. Sharing a couple of posters for the film, he wrote on Twitter, “Aap he ne poocha tha ‘Dabangg 3’ ke baad kya? What and when? Yeh lo answer.”

Refuting rumours that Radhe is connected to either Tere Naam or Wanted -- two films in which the actor has played characters named Radhe -- Salman had said at a press event, “The name Radhe was actually in Tere Naam and then after we used it in Wanted. But this is a completely different film. It has got nothing to do with Wanted. If we go in that format, toh yeh Wanted ka baap hai.”

Before Radhe, Salman will appear in Dabangg 3 in December. The third instalment of the hit action franchise will serve as the origin story of the Robin Hood cop, Chulbul Pandey.

