Is Salman Khan’s Radhe connected to Tere Naam or Wanted, actor calls it their ‘baap’

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 20:11 IST

Salman Khan has cleared the air about whether or not his upcoming film, Radhe, is connected to Tere Naam or Wanted, in which he played characters called Radhe. But as it turns out, the connections are purely superficial, similar to Salman’s films Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo and Bajrangi Bhaijaan -- Salman has played characters called Prem previously, and is affectionately known among his fans as Bhaijaan.

He said at the trailer launch event of Dabangg 3 on Wednesday, according to a Pinkvilla report, “The name Radhe was actually in Tere Naam and then after we used it in Wanted. But this is a completely different film. It has got nothing to do with Wanted. If we go in that format, toh yeh Wanted ka baap hai.”

While Tere Naam was directed by Satish Kaushik, Wanted was Salman’s first collaboration with Prabhudeva, with whom he reunited on Dabangg 3. The actor-director duo will also work together on Radhe.

Salman announced the film on October 19. Sharing a couple of posters for the film, he wrote on Twitter, “Aap he ne poocha tha ‘Dabangg 3’ ke baad kya? What and when? Yeh lo answer.” Radhe will replace the shelved Inshallah as Salman’s annual Eid release in 2020. The actor dropped out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah days before shooting was supposed to begin. Creative differences over the film’s ending were cited.

Before Radhe, Salman will appear in Dabangg 3 in December. The third instalment of the hit action franchise will serve as the origin story of the Robin Hood cop, Chulbul Pandey.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 20:10 IST