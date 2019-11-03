e-paper
Salman Khan’s Radhe to clash with Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb on Eid 2020

Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar’s film Radhe and Laxmmi Bomb will both release on Eid next year.

bollywood Updated: Nov 03, 2019 09:11 IST

Asian News International
A clash is expected between Salman Khan’s Radhe and Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb.
         

Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb and Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai are all set for a box office clash as both the films are scheduled to release on Eid next year. On Saturday, film critic Taran Adarsh revealed that Akshay and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb, directed by Raghava Lawrence, will now hit the big screens next Eid.

Earlier, Laxmmi Bomb was set to hit the silver screen on June 5, 2020. Prabhu Deva directorial Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is scheduled to release on the same day.

 

On Friday, the star cast including Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff commenced filming for the action feature. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions and Reel Life Production. “Filming begins... Salman Khan and director Prabhu Dheva reunite for the third time, after #Wanted and #Dabangg3... Titled #Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai... Stars Salman Khan. #RadheEid2020,” Adarsh tweeted alongside a snap featuring the cast and crew.

 

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar written update: Shefali, Rashami, Devoleena get evicted, Gauahar calls out Shefali Jariwala’s sexist comment

Akshay Kumar in October shared his first look from the film Laxmmi Bomb during the auspicious period of Navaratri. The picture showed him cross-dressed in a bright red saree, as he poses front of an idol of goddess Durga.

It is being produced by A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment and Tusshar Entertainment House.

