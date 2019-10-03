Milind Soman shares pic from 31 years ago, fans tell him he still looks the same: ‘Bas shave kara lo’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:30 IST

Keeping the spirit of the good ol’ Throwback Thursdays alive, actor and fitness advocate Milind Soman has shared stunning picture on Instagram. The picture is from 30 years ago, clicked in 1990 when he was 24 years old.

“#ThrowbackThursday 1990 when I used to shave, wear suits and shoes. age 24,” he captioned the post. The picture shows him dressed in a crisp, black suit and looking his most handsome ever. He is posing at what looks like a study table, channelling his inner Mr Darcy.

No surprise, the picture left many of his fans swooning. “This is the Milind i had a huge crush on...still do,” wrote one. “U defined, age is just a number,” wrote another. “The Most Handsome Man For Me, Since The ‘Made In India” Moment’,” wrote a fan. His good looks even reminded a few of their favourite songs. “Ohh My Childhood (and forever) crush! ‘chain aaye mere dil ko dua kijiye,” wrote one. “Love your eyes.. Style! my dil goes hmmmm hmmmmm” wrote another.

However, some did give him advice on how to look this way again. “Sir aap abhi bhi aisehi dikh sakte ho bas shave Kara lo(sir you can still look like this just get your face shaved),” wrote one.

Also read: War box office day 1 collection: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff deliver biggest Hindi opener of all time at Rs 51.6 cr

Milind is now 53 and married Ankita Konwar (28) in 2018. The two recently appeared in an advertisement together in which they addressed the online bullying they face on the daily for their age difference.

Milind read “Ankita should call him Papaji”, to which he replied, “She does sometimes” with a wink. Ankita laughed after hearing her husband’s response. Some comments called Milind an “old man marrying a young lady” and some called Ankita a “gold digger”.

“If you are with somebody that probably the whole society is really, really happy with but you are not happy, then what is the point?,” said Ankita in the video. “There is a big age difference. So it is the difference between my age and my mother’s age,” Milind pointed out, adding: “I don’t know what it was, what it is, whatever it is, I love it.”

Milind was recently seen on Amazon Prime Originals’ Four More Shots Please. He is best known as Captain Vyom and for appearing in Alisha Chinai’s video of Made in India.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 14:30 IST