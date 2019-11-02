Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera advise Arti Singh to beware of Sidharth Shukla

tv

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 17:29 IST

Inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, most contestants believe that Arti Singh is being manipulated by her friend and TV actor Sidharth Shukla and the vibes outside the house are similar. Even Arti’s brother and comedian Krushna Abhishek has asked her to “react more when stupid people say stupid things”. His wife Kashmera Shah also advised her to stay away from Shukla, without naming the Balika Vadhu star.

Sharing a picture with his sister, Krushna wrote on Instagram, “Love u and miss u Arti today really missing u. U r playing well just want u to react more when stupid people say stupid things inside any way god bless u n we miss u here at home can’t even say come back soon win n come love u artuuuuu @aartisingh.”

Krushna’s wife and actor Kashmera Shah shared his post and added, “Stand up for yourself and leave the people that speak with you with indignity behind. Such people are not friends. They are disguised as friends. Remember wolf in sheep’s clothing story @artisingh5.”

The recent task of Bigg Boss Home Delivery was yet another example for viewers to see how Arti is actually being manipulated by Sidharth Shukla and does not have any strategy of her own. Though she has never raised her voice and mostly cried when she felt she was being treated unfairly, Shukla instigated Arti to fight with Rashami during the task.

Also read: Pagalpanti song Thumka: Yo Yo Honey Singh is back with peppy beats and double-meaning lyrics

Not only does Shukla manipulate Arti for his own benefits and game plans, he even insults her at times. Often, he is seen talking down to Arti while she takes it all lying down.

Recently, when Sidharth yelled at Arti despite her supporting him in every possible way, former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan tweeted, “Is it aching anyone else, as much as it’s aching me to see how a man is speaking sooooooo condescendingly with Aarti, n she’s actually taking it !!! Uff the tone of how he treats her is so dirty! Disrespectful! Why is she taking it? #bb13”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 16:50 IST