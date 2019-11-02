Pagalpanti song Thumka: Yo Yo Honey Singh is back with peppy beats and double-meaning lyrics

bollywood

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 15:04 IST

The latest song from upcoming comedy, Pagalpanti is out and it is sure to remind you of the old Honey Singh. Titled Thumka, the song has been composed, written and sung by rapper Honey Singh. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Pagalpanti features John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Urvashi Rautela, Kriti Kharbanda and Ileana D’Cruz.

In the video, the lead actors groove to the peppy music even as they mouth regressive, creepy lyrics with double meanings. Sample some of the lines:

“Ladkiyan pasand mujhe desi par wo thi chitti gori.”

“Tauba uske kamar ka naksha, mujhe chaddh gaya uska chaska. Laga bijli ka jhatka jab dekha maine uska.

Kya? Thum thum thumka”



Check out the pelvic thrusts of the lead actors as the song says ‘thumka’.

Given the peppy music, the song will most likely be a hit. The lyrics, much like Honey Singh’s songs from his early days, are suggestive and the choreographer seems to have forgotten what a thumka is - a movement of the hip, not pelvic thrusts.

What is remarkable in the song is that the singer seeks permission from the girl herself to pick her up from her house. “Tere baapu ko pata lu mujhko dede permission tujhko ghar se utha lu.” That’s as woke as Honey Singh will ever get.

Watch the song here:

Pagalpanti marks John’s return to comedy after a long time .John and Anees have previously worked together in a sequel to the popular Akshay Kumar comedy film, Welcome Back. Anil Kapoor has also worked with Anees in films including Welcome and Welcome Back.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series & Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak’s Panorama Studios and co-produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Shiv Chanana, Aditya Chowksey and Sanjeev Joshi.

Pagalpanti is set to hit theatres on November 22 and much before the release of the film, the producers had announced a sequel to the film in April this year.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 15:04 IST