Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz loses to Vishal Aditya Singh, Himanshi Khurana says he did it on purpose

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 16:27 IST

Asim Riaz , who is a fitness enthusiast and has been following his gym routine religiously even inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, lost a skipping competition to Vishal Aditya Singh on Thursday’s episode. Former contestant Himanshi Khurana and his brother Umar have claimed he could have easily won the task but lost it on purpose, as he is close to Vishal.

Himanshi developed a good bond with Asim and he even proposed to her inside the house. She tweeted, “Asim ko skipping krna ache se ata hi but vishal k lie... pretend kia.” Apart from love from fans, her tweet also got appreciation from Asim’s brother.

Asim ko skipping krna ache se ata hi but vishal k lie..........pretend kia ✌🏼✌🏼✌🏼✌🏼✌🏼 — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 9, 2020

Quoting Himanshi’s tweet, Umar wrote, “True! Asim does skipping like a pro. Iv seen him doing it but when he strted,he pretended as if he is doing it for the frst time. He surely likes vishal as a friend. Also if you noticed, he took the skipping rope as well to use it later for his workouts #WeWatchBBForAsim.” He also retweeted a video shared by fan where Asim can be seen skipping like an expert.

True! Asim does skipping like a pro. Iv seen him doing it but when he strted,he pretended as if he is doing it for the frst time. He surely likes vishal as a friend. Also if you noticed, he took the skipping rope as well to use it later for his workouts 😂#WeWatchBBForAsim https://t.co/X1ROlTxEoT — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 9, 2020

#Mahira behaviour towards #Madhurima was so disrespectfull. She brags too much about herself. Girl stop saying that ur lips are the most popular in #BB . Calm down and get back to earth ! She is so diff to tolerate on screen! #WeWatchBBForAsim — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 9, 2020

Umar also slammed Shehnaaz Gil and Mahira Sharma for their immature behavior with regards to Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra. “#sana and #mahira are behaving like 2 over possessive gf’s trying to make #sid and #paras do what they want. Its not fun anymore. They are big boys, leave them alone,” he wrote.

During a discussion between Mahira and Madhurima, Asim kept laughing. Shefali Jariwala was irritated with his behavior and asked him to laugh at himself. Asim then went onto dance in front of a mirror in a funny way and laugh at himself, entertaining one and all. Praising Asim’s gig, Umar tweeted, “The way #Asim danced in front of the mirror was so funny! Seems like all the dance he missed in the mornings all this while, he did in a single go.”

