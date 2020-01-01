Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana sends messages to Asim Riaz, tweets ‘I hope mil jaye’ but fans wish for a reunion

tv

Singer Himanshi Khurana has sent messages for Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz via two people and hopes that he will get them. Himanshi entered the show as a wild card contestant but was voted out soon after. While Himanshi is engaged and remains committed to her fiancee, Asim often expresses his love for her on the show.

Himanshi tweeted Tuesday evening, “Maine do logo ko msg dia hai ......I hope mil jaye #HimanshiKhurana.” She followed it up with some clarity on what her tweet meant. “#Asimriaz. Do celebrities k haath msg bhijvaya hai Asim k lie.”

Himanshi developed a strong bond with Asim during her short stint on Bigg Boss and supported him throughout. Asim, who had earlier been almost in the shadows of Sidharth Shukla, began picking fights with him and soon became a rival for him just days after Himanshi entered the house as a wild card contestant.

In an interview after coming out of the house, Himanshi said, “He (Sidharth) is very aggressive. His only agenda, if a task cannot be completed, is to hurt the opposing member. And what did he get in return? Just two weeks of nomination. That’s it. Asim faced several injuries. He had three painkillers at the same time and was also administered two injections for painkillers. The overdose off painkillers made him faint.”

With her latest tweet, fans of Himanshi and Asim took to Twitter expressing wishes that she personally delivers the messages to Asim and visits him in the house. “Celebrities ka to pata nahi aap @realumarriaz ko msg dena vo definitely bata denge asim ko par aap khud aa kar hi msg doge to bahut hi acha lage ga #AsiManshi fans ko,” wrote one.

Shit i have only hope u go on family week

To meet asim but now it break my heart

💔💔💔💔

We missed #AsiManshi

Another fan tweeted, “To meet asim but now it break my heart We missed #AsiManshi.”

I hope it's "wait for me #AsimRiaz as i'm waiting for you outside to see uh holding #BB13 trophy" 🙈❤



“I hope it’s “wait for me #AsimRiaz as i’m waiting for you outside to see uh holding #BB13 trophy” Himan you’re the sweetest soul, thankyou for constantly giving us positive energy n vibes, you’re seriously LOVE,” another one.

