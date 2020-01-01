e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana sends messages to Asim Riaz, tweets ‘I hope mil jaye’ but fans wish for a reunion

Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana sends messages to Asim Riaz, tweets ‘I hope mil jaye’ but fans wish for a reunion

Bigg Boss 13: While Asim has clearly said he loves Himanshi Khurrana, she remains committed to her fiancee and calls Asim a special friend.

tv Updated: Jan 01, 2020 15:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz on Bigg Boss 13.
Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz on Bigg Boss 13.
         

Singer Himanshi Khurana has sent messages for Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz via two people and hopes that he will get them. Himanshi entered the show as a wild card contestant but was voted out soon after. While Himanshi is engaged and remains committed to her fiancee, Asim often expresses his love for her on the show.

Himanshi tweeted Tuesday evening, “Maine do logo ko msg dia hai ......I hope mil jaye #HimanshiKhurana.” She followed it up with some clarity on what her tweet meant. “#Asimriaz. Do celebrities k haath msg bhijvaya hai Asim k lie.” 

Himanshi developed a strong bond with Asim during her short stint on Bigg Boss and supported him throughout. Asim, who had earlier been almost in the shadows of Sidharth Shukla, began picking fights with him and soon became a rival for him just days after Himanshi entered the house as a wild card contestant.

In an interview after coming out of the house, Himanshi said, “He (Sidharth) is very aggressive. His only agenda, if a task cannot be completed, is to hurt the opposing member. And what did he get in return? Just two weeks of nomination. That’s it. Asim faced several injuries. He had three painkillers at the same time and was also administered two injections for painkillers. The overdose off painkillers made him faint.”

Also read: Salman Khan asked for a gift, brother-in-law Aayush says ‘it was a conscious decision to bring Ayat into this world on that day’

With her latest tweet, fans of Himanshi and Asim took to Twitter expressing wishes that she personally delivers the messages to Asim and visits him in the house. “Celebrities ka to pata nahi aap @realumarriaz ko msg dena vo definitely bata denge asim ko par aap khud aa kar hi msg doge to bahut hi acha lage ga #AsiManshi fans ko,” wrote one.  

 

Another fan tweeted, “To meet asim but now it break my heart We missed #AsiManshi.”

 

“I hope it’s “wait for me #AsimRiaz as i’m waiting for you outside to see uh holding #BB13 trophy” Himan you’re the sweetest soul, thankyou for constantly giving us positive energy n vibes, you’re seriously LOVE,” another one.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
5 lakh at Bhima Koregaon’s mega Dalit event near Pune, Internet shut down
5 lakh at Bhima Koregaon’s mega Dalit event near Pune, Internet shut down
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peak cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peak cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
Momentous reform, says PM Modi as Gen Rawat takes charge as first CDS
Momentous reform, says PM Modi as Gen Rawat takes charge as first CDS
2020 will be the year of Chandrayaan-3 and Gaganyaan: ISRO chief
2020 will be the year of Chandrayaan-3 and Gaganyaan: ISRO chief
778 fined for drunk driving, 1100 for traffic rules violations in Mumbai on New Years’
778 fined for drunk driving, 1100 for traffic rules violations in Mumbai on New Years’
‘Starting the year with my firework’: Hardik Pandya shares adorable photo
‘Starting the year with my firework’: Hardik Pandya shares adorable photo
New army chief Gen Naravane talks about ‘eventual solution’ to China border issue
New army chief Gen Naravane talks about ‘eventual solution’ to China border issue
On The Record | Everything you wanted to know about new Chief of Defence Staff
On The Record | Everything you wanted to know about new Chief of Defence Staff
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News