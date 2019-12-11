Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi slams Paras Chhabra for disrespecting Shefali Jariwala, wants her to be friends with Asim Riaz

tv

Dec 11, 2019

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana has slammed Paras Chhabra for disrespecting women and criticised his behaviour with Shefali Jariwala. On Tuesday’s episode, Paras was seen laughing at Shefali when she claimed she used to hug and kiss Asim Riaz just so that it seemed natural and his relationship with Himanshi was not blown out of proportion. Watching it from the secret room, Sidharth Shukla and Paras were shocked and laughed at her.

Himanshi wrote in her note, “Paras needs to respect women first. Should learn manners. He is not regretful at all for his behaviour and repeating again and again his behaviour towards Shefali is ridiculous.” Himanshi shared a strained relationship with Paras who often mocked her and even made fun of her features. Earlier on the show, Paras had alleged that Shefali was cheating on her husband Parag, citing her closeness to Asim.

Asim’s brother Umar Riaz also slammed Paras and tweeted, “Shame on #sid and #paras for disrespecting such a pious relation of #shefali and #asim friendship. Guys dont stoop so low! #UnstoppableAsim”

Shame on #sid and #paras for disrespecting such a pious relation of #shefali and #asim friendship. Guys dont stoop so low! #UnstoppableAsim — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) December 9, 2019

Himanshi also shared a picture of herself with Asim and Shefali, urging the two Bigg Boss contestants to be friends again. “Mai kabhi nahi chahungi mere frnds ese ladaayi krein.. log faeda uthaate hai @shefalijariwala and @asimriaz77.official u both needs to understand this... I want my trio... pehle jesa always,” she wrote alongside the cute picture. Asim and Shefali were engaged in an ugly fight during the captaincy task on Tuesday’s episode. Asim was annoyed at Shefali for claiming that she sacrificed her letter for his captaincy when she already had a message for her husband. Shefali, on the other hand, was shocked that her friend Asim could not understand her feelings.

Shefali was instrumental in favouring Aseem and propelling him on the top post his fight with Sidharth



Right now he has once again proved he can step over dead bodies to climb the mountain!#BB13 — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) December 10, 2019

Vindu Dara Singh, a strong supporter of Sidharth Shukla, tweeted, “Shefali was instrumental in favouring Aseem and propelling him on the top post his fight with Sidharth Right now he has once again proved he can step over dead bodies to climb the mountain!”

