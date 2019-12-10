Sunil Grover sends best wishes to Kapil Sharma on the birth of his daughter, here’s his message

tv

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 17:10 IST

Television personality Sunil Grover has sent his good wishes to former friend and collaborator, comedian Kapil Sharma, on the occasion of his daughter’s birth. Sunil congratulated Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath in a tweet on Tuesday.

He wrote, “Congratulations!! Love and wishes.” Sunil was responding to Kapil’s announcement, in which he had written, “Blessed to have a baby girl. Need ur blessings. Love u all. Jai mata di.” Soon after the announcement, congratulatory messages poured in for Kapil and Ginni. Singer Guru Randhawa wrote, “Congrats my paji. I’m officially a Chacha now.” Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu tweeted, “Warmest congratulations on the birth of your sweet baby girl.” Comedian and YouTuber Bhuvan Bam commented, “Bhaiya! Congratulations!” Several fans also wished the couple.

Commenting on Kapil's tweet actor Rakul Preet Singh wrote: "Congratulationssssssss!! god bless the baby girl with all the happiness ?” Fellow comedian Kiku Sharda commented "Congratulations brother, so so happy for you , welcome to the little bundle of joy."

Congratulations!! Love and wishes. 🎉🎶 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) December 10, 2019

The two were involved in a public dispute after Kapil allegedly verbally and physically abused Sunil aboard a flight. The incident reportedly prompted Sunil to quit the popular Comedy Nights with Kapil Sharma show, and to embark on an independent career. Sunil recently appeared opposite Salman Khan in the film Bharat, while Kapil after months of personal struggle returned with The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kapil, opening up about the infamous fight with Sunil on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show, said, “Logo ne kaha ki joota mara tha, kisi ne kaha team ne mere aane se pehle khana kha liya tha aur mai uske kaaran gusa ho gaya. Aapko meri shakal dekh ke lagta hai kya? Ye sab cheezein mangarhant hain. Na to Sunil ne kabhi kaha ki maine ye bola na hi maine bola. Koi third person ki baat sun kar chautha panchwa aadmi react kar raha hai. Matlab mere baare me likh rahe ho ek baar mujhse to baat kar lo. (People said I hit him with a shoe, some said I got angry because my team ate before me...do you think I am like that ? All of this was cooked up. Neither Sunil claimed any of this happened, nor have I ever said that I said or did these things. A third person is narrating the incident and a fourth person is writing articles on it. You are writing about me, at least talk to me once).”

