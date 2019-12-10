e-paper
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath welcome baby girl, Guru Randhawa says ‘officially a chacha now’

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath became proud parents to a baby girl. The comedian made the announcement on Twitter.

tv Updated: Dec 10, 2019 07:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kapil Sharma with wife Ginni Chatrath
Kapil Sharma with wife Ginni Chatrath
         

Congratulations are in order for Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath. The couple was blessed with a baby girl, as per an announcement made by him.

The television host and comedian shared the happy news on Twitter. “Blessed to have a baby girl. Need ur blessings. Love u all. Jai mata di,” he wrote.

Soon after the announcement, congratulatory messages poured in for Kapil and Ginni. Singer Guru Randhawa wrote, “Congrats my paji. I’m officially a Chacha now.”

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu tweeted, “Warmest congratulations on the birth of your sweet baby girl.” Comedian and YouTuber Bhuvan Bam commented, “Bhaiya! Congratulations!” Several fans also wished the couple.

Kapil and Ginni got married in a grand Hindu-style ceremony on December 12, 2018 in Jalandhar. This was followed by an Anand Karaj ceremony the next day.

Though Kapil and Ginni knew each other from their college days, things did not work out then as their families were conservative, and they came from different social statuses. However, when she supported him through his darkest phase in 2017, he knew that she was the one for him.

“We did not have the usual dating scenario as both our families are conservative. Last year, when I was going through a low phase, she was there with me throughout. That’s when I felt that if she is with me during my low phase, then she is the one for me. I can rely on her,” he told Hindustan Times in an interview last year.

In July this year, Kapil confirmed in an interview that Ginni was expecting their first child, and that they were extremely excited to welcome the new addition to the family.

“I just want to take care of my wife and be by her side for now. We are obviously very excited as it’s our first kid but my mother is the most excited. She has been waiting for this moment for years now,” he told Mumbai Mirror.

