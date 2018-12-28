Watch Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath exchange vows, take pheras in this wedding video

Television star and actor Kapil Sharmatied the knot with girlfriend Ginni Chatrath earlier this month and has now shared the wedding video on Instagram. The aesthetically shot video gives his fans a glimpse at his big day.

“#kapilginnikishaadi #family #love #blessings #wedding #punjab for more videos please follow our YouTube channel Kapilsharmak9,” he captioned a post on Instagram on Friday. The video shows him in his green sherwani and Ginni in her bright red lehenga. The two are seen taking pheras in the presence of their friends and family.

Kapil and Ginni got married on December 12 in Jalandhar, Punjab in an Anand Karaj ceremony. The couple also had a Hindu wedding. They hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai on December 24. The bash, held at the JW Marriott in Juhu, also had the newly-married couple’s signature ‘KG’ logo.

While Kapil donned a classic black silk bandhgala jacket with resham thread embroidery, Ginni looked stunning in a shimmery lehenga featuring a blend of motif- birds of paradise and lotus blossoms.

The evening was attended by the bigwigs of the entertainment world as well as several sports stars. Celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manoj Bajpayee, Rekha, and Karan Johar marked their presence at the function.

2018 can be officially called the year of weddings. From Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, to Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap to now Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath, it has been one crazy wedding season.The next year is going to be even more special for the famous comedian as soon after the wedding celebrations get over, Kapil is all set to make a comeback on the small screen with a show titled The Kapil Sharma Show.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 14:43 IST