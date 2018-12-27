Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni Chatrath wore the prettiest lehengas at wedding, reception. See pics

Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni Chatrath wore a number of gorgeous lehengas for their wedding celebrations: Newlyweds Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Karan Johar were among a host of celebrity guests who attended Ginni and Kapil Sharma’s wedding reception in Mumbai on Monday. While she may have only appeared in mainstream public consciousness after her wedding to the former The Kapil Sharma Show host, Ginni Chatrath’s looks from her wedding and two receptions in Amritsar and Mumbai should be on every bride-to-be’s radar.

If you are recently engaged or planning your upcoming wedding you’ll probably want to get some fashion inspiration for your big day from Ginni Chatrath’s wedding looks. Ginni opted for delicate, antique, unusual, floral and lace creations from Rimple and Harpeet Narula. Her impressive looks were beautifully complimented by husband Kapil Sharma’s regal outfits, also by the designer duo, who famously created Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari’s looks in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama, Padmaavat. While you might not have the funds for lehengas quite this jaw-dropping and dramatic, we’re fairly certain Ginni Chatrath’s wedding looks will offer you plenty of bridal inspo to glean. So before you book any appointments in a bridal store, check out Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath’s swoon-inducing wedding looks:

For the main wedding, Ginni Chatrath wanted a classic red lehenga, Rimple and Harpeet Narula shared in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “After a number of private consultations at our atelier, we zeroed in on a stunning antique hand-painted Pichhwai that would be the inspiration behind her lehenga’s art work,” the designers wrote. The textile of Ginni Chatrath’s lehenga depicted a stunning riverside view of the Mathura Ghats, which was meticulously translated on to each panel of the lehenga to achieve a 360-degree view of the riverfront as it was in the past. The handcrafted skirt was rendered on tulle using Kashmiri-tilla, resham, sippi and sucha gota. It was paired with a blouse featuring a tessellated dabbi jaal derived from a Mughal jharokha and sheer tulle dupattas. Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma wanted a restrained look albeit with a pop of colour, the designers shared. “His sherwani was done in a lush old green taken from the shades foliage present in Ginni’s lehenga-scape,” they wrote. Kapil’s silk jacket was first hand-pleated and then overlayed with a dabbi jaal using antique sippi and finished with a hand crafted marodi embroidery border. It was paired with a hand-printed chanderi kurta-churidar and a pair of lavish juttis.

For their Amritsar reception, designers Rimple and Harpeet Narula took a very traditional route with Ginni Chatrath’s pistachio-hued lehenga, which they paired with a classic kurti. The designers shared on Instagram that Ginni’s tulle and silk lehenga featured a jaal of gokru gotta and kachi-patti embroidery, which formed a resplendent canopy over delicate floral blossoms and peacock motifs derived from a Mughal Garden of Paradise miniature painting. The traditional Kachi Patti embroidery involves an almost origami-like technique of delicate hand folded gota petals combined with metal salma and tikkis meticulously sewn on the ground fabric. Rimple and Harpeet Narula wrote that the embroidery was combined along with resham, textured metal sequins and semi-precious stones to render the intricately detailed motifs on the lehenga and kurti. The sheer tulle odhna featured a multi-hued patchwork border and delicate floral trellises. Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma’s lush burgundy toned velvet bandhgala featured asymmetrical bursts of floral motifs rendered in dabka and kasab; it was paired with a pair of slim fit pants and hand embroidered bespoke shoes.

For Ginni Chatrath and Kapil Sharma’s Mumbai reception, the couple asked the Padmaavat designers to come up with a concept that was rich and traditional, as well as modern at the same time, Rimple and Harpeet Narula shared on Instagram. Ginni Chatrath’s reception lehenga was a lavish ode to an archival 18th century European Chintz textile from the designers’ personal collection. The handcrafted lehenga featured a melange of motifs — birds of paradise, blooming lotus blossoms, brimming Vases of Plenty — rendered on tulle using delicate resham aari embroidery, chaawal-tanka stitches, nalki and nakshi, imported sequins, crystals and multi-hued pearls. Ginni Chatrath’s lehenga was paired with a sequin encrusted corset and wispy tulle dupatta. For Kapil Sharma, Rimple and Harpeet Narula made a classic black silk bandhgala jacket teamed with a pair of slim cut pants. The jacket featured tonal resham thread embroidery, used as a painterly homage to depict an artwork of florals and foliage derived from the works of the iconic 19th century British textile designer William Morris, the designers shared. The look was finished off with a pair of bespoke embroidered shoes.

Ginni Chatrath’s pre-wedding outfits by Nidhi Tholia and Vogue Kaur were no less stunning. Take a look:

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 14:57 IST